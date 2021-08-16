Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Center for Weight Loss & Surgery at Oswego Health achieves accreditation from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program®

nny360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO - Patients seeking surgical treatment for obesity and its related conditions have a high-quality choice for receiving care at a nationally accredited program that meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality in the greater Central New York region. Jeffrey Marco Desimone, MD, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Director...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Cdc#Fat People#Md#A Comprehensive Center#Mbsaqip#Acs#Optimal Resources#Asmbs#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Related
Fitnesshealthday.com

Acupuncture Alleviates Chronic Prostatitis, Pelvic Pain in Men

MONDAY, Aug. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For men with moderate-to-severe chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS), 20 sessions of acupuncture results in greater improvement of symptoms than sham acupuncture, according to a study published online Aug. 17 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Yuanjie Sun, M.D., from Guang'anmen Hospital...
Health ServicesMedical News Today

90% of US primary care offers lower pain relief doses to Black patients

The reality experienced by far too many Black people in the United States is that they receive less help with managing pain from healthcare professionals than white patients do. Although this racial inequality has been consistently demonstrated, the sources behind these differences have not been identified. A new study compared...
Kernersville, NCgreensboro.com

Cone Health Plans Surgery Center in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE — Cone Health has received state permission to open an outpatient surgery center on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter here. The center will include two operating rooms, an endoscopy room and a procedure room, hospital officials said in a news release Tuesday. “We look forward to bringing the...
Wellington, FLgotowncrier.com

Wellington Regional Medical Center’s Bariatric Surgery Program Honored

Wellington Regional Medical Center’s Weight Management Center was recently recognized by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with a Blue Distinction Centers for Bariatric Surgery designation. The recognition is part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities that show a commitment to...
FitnessMedscape News

Weight-Loss Surgery Tied to Better COVID-19 Outcomes

(Reuters) - Surgery for obesity may have a protective effect against poor outcomes from COVID-19, data from one New York City hospital suggest. Doctors there studied 620 patients with COVID-19, including 130 who had previously undergone bariatric surgery, and a control group of 496 patients with obesity of similar age and gender who were eligible for these surgeries but had not undergone them.
EducationNewswise

Two Atlantic Health System Medical Centers Pioneer Surgical Visualization Technologies for Orthopedic Surgeries

Newswise — Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center recently began pioneering the field of “mixed reality” technology to enhance outcomes in shoulder, hand and upper extremity surgeries. Mixed reality technology provides a virtual hologram that is projected adjacent to the patient during surgery, enabling the surgeon...
Weight Lossophthalmologytimes.com

Bariatric surgery may lead to decreased risk of cataract

Substantial weight loss can help patients’ eye health, study results show. A large population-based Swedish cohort study found that a substantial weight loss resulting from bariatric surgery is associated with a decreased risk in the development of cataract, especially in patients who undergo the surgery before age 60, according to Theresa Burkard, PhD, of the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at ETH Zürich in Switzerland.
Quincy, ILkhqa.com

Quincy Medical Group reveals new surgery center

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Medical Group has been working on a major project since 2019, and today, they were able to show off the finished product of their new and improved Surgery Center. For years now, the region has had a need for high-quality, yet low cost surgical...
Fort Wayne, INWANE-TV

IU Health continues Fort Wayne expansion with new surgery center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – IU Health continues to expand in Fort Wayne with the grand opening of a new ambulatory surgery center (ASC). The 40,000-square foot facility located along Dicke Road includes five operating and five procedure rooms for more than 10 different specialties. The types of services offered will mainly be outpatient procedures. Surgeries are scheduled to begin on Aug. 23.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

A New Potential Treatment for Postprandial Hypoglycemia Following Bariatric Surgery

J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2021;106(8):e3264-e3265. Bariatric surgery has been shown to be the most effective treatment of obesity for sustained weight reduction. In addition, studies have shown that bariatric surgery leads to long-term remission of type 2 diabetes and also a reduction in cardiovascular events, stroke, and cancer.[1,2] With the increasing number of obese individuals undergoing bariatric surgery, there is also an increasing number of patients experiencing side effects.
Iredell County, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

Iredell Home Health achieves accreditation with ACHC

Iredell Home Health, part of Iredell Health System, has recently achieved accreditation with its new accrediting body, the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), for its dedication and commitment to delivering the highest quality of services to its patients. Iredell Home Health was acquired by Iredell Memorial Hospital in 1998,...
Weight LossT3.com

Food experts reveal 5 ways to improve slow metabolism for better weight loss results

You must have heard this a thousand times already: 'you need to boost your metabolism if you want to lose weight'. Funnily enough, most people will either say it's impossible or super easy to speed up metabolism: neither of these is true. Lifestyle changes don't happen overnight but they also aren't impossible or particularly hard to implement, as long as you keep to it.
HealthABC Action News

Recover Faster with Robotic-Assisted Joint Replacement Surgery

Joint pain can have a significant impact on your life — from limiting your ability to perform your job duties and putting your livelihood at risk to interfering with your daily routine and favorite activities. If this sounds familiar, then you’re likely looking for surgical treatment solutions — including joint...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Epilepsy surgery may improve overall brain health

Epilepsy surgery may be associated with improvements to overall brain health, a study led by University of Liverpool researchers has found. The study, published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, used advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) techniques to inform its findings. Corresponding author Dr. Christophe...
Weight LossKTEN.com

Weight Loss Programs for Women

Originally Posted On: https://www.chicagoweightlossclinic.com/weight-loss-programs-for-women/. Just under 77% of teens and 62% of adult women report feeling “self-conscious” or “dissatisfied” with their bodies. Many of these cases are caused by unachievable and often unrealistic body standards. As of 2020, more than a third of the adult population in US was overweight or obese. Obesity rate in women hovers around 30%. Read along and you will find a number of weight loss programs that can help you reach your health goals.
Skin Careosfhealthcare.org

The ins and outs of bariatric skin removal surgery

Bariatric surgery can be a very effective way for people who are obese and have failed at traditional weight loss tactics to lose large amounts of weight. When done in combination with a commitment to healthy lifestyle changes, it can be a life-changing and even life-saving process. But it can...
Weight Lossobesityhelp.com

Debunking Myths: Plastic Surgery After Weight Loss

Weight loss is a common concern among adults in the United States. According to a National Health and Nutrition Survey (NHNS) report, 49.1% of adult Americans had tried to lose weight within 12 months between 2013 and 2016. And for adults who have managed to lose weight, cosmetic surgery aimed at removing excess fat and skin from the body becomes a priority to appreciate the results of their hard work.
Skin CareStamford Advocate

Dr. Nadeen Altaie Completes Dental Implant Seminar Training

FORT DODGE, Iowa (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Missing teeth can make individuals feel self-conscious when eating, talking, or smiling, and create oral health problems as well. Today, a dental implant procedure can give patients a replacement tooth that looks, feels and functions as naturally as the original. Dental implants are artificial tooth roots inserted into the jaw to replace missing teeth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy