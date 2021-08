A notable Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War insider has claimed that 12 new maps in total are still slated to come to Treyarch's popular first-person shooter in the future. While some of these maps will be arriving in the midst of Season 5, which is slated to kick off in the coming week, it sounds as though many of these other locations will still continue to roll out well after the 2021 Call of Duty installment releases this fall.