The new Battlefield 2042 Exodus short film welcomes back Irish from the Battlefield 4 campaign in a new role as the captain of a refugee ship. The 9-minute CGI short centers on the former U.S. Marine and how he unwittingly finds himself at the center of a rapidly escalating conflict between the United States and Russia. The US and Russia coming to blows is nothing new for the Battlefield series, but here the unknown element is Oz, a mysterious figure who is attempting to unify "No-Pat" refugees from the many failed states of this grim near-future setting.