DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado woke up to areas of cloud cover on Saturday thanks to two weather disturbances in the area. It made for a gorgeous sunrise, including along the Front Range, where our camera on the side of Lookout Mountain provided this spectacular view of crepuscular rays. Some of those clouds this morning produced showers on the east-central plains and out west near the Utah state line. The cloudy and showery conditions were being caused by two weather disturbances in the region, circled in white on the map below. With the two weather disturbances in our area today, we’ll see some...