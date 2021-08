Pressure continues to mount on Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan to step down after controversy about party finances, non-disclosure agreements and the indictment of a significant donor on sex trafficking charges. Republican State Senator Michelle Benson from Ham Lake says “in order for donors, in order for party advocates, in order for candidates to move forward with this party, I think Jennifer Carnahan needs to step aside for the good of the party.” So far, Carnahan says she won’t step down. The controversy began late last week when Tony Lazzaro was indicted on sex trafficking-related charges. Carnahan has not responded to requests for comment. Here’s more with Senator Benson: