Saxo Bank Selects Camilla Dahl Hansen as Chief Saxo Experience Officer

The Global Shadow Banking Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Shadow Banking market are Merrill Lynch (United States), The Bank of America Corporation (United States), Barclays (United Kingdom), HSBC (United Kingdom), Citibank (United States), Deutsche Bank (Germany) and Goldman Sachs (United States)