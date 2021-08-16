Cancel
Saxo Bank Selects Camilla Dahl Hansen as Chief Saxo Experience Officer

By Bilal Jafar
financemagnates.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaxo Bank, one of the leading financial firms in Europe, today announced that the company has promoted Camilla Dahl Hansen to the position of Chief Saxo Experience Officer. In addition to the latest promotion, Saxo Bank also welcomed Hansen as a member of the Bank’s executive team. The press release...

www.financemagnates.com

