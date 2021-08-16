Our Towns Calendar: 8/16
Events taking place this week in northwest Ohio. ● TOPS 365 Wellness Challenge for the month of Aug. at Secor Metropark (Loan Oak shelter), 10001 Central Ave., walk, run, roll, and/or bike you way 365 miles in 365 days, sign up and receive a journal with your registration to track your miles and health progress. Then, earn rewards. Registration is open at olander.recdesk.com or call 419-882-8313, extension 1004. Start the challenge anytime! *Registration closes for the 2021 challenge on Sept. 30, 2021.www.toledoblade.com
