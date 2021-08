The impact of Covid on where, when and how America works has been no less than seismic. For some, it was a silver lining: No commute, lower expenses for everything from driving to dry cleaning and more time with family. With proximity less of a priority, many migrated from cities to suburbs in search of homes big enough to accommodate remote work and school. Initially, employees encouraged the shift, using technology to mimic in-person connectivity and assuring customers, shareholders and lenders that they could remain productive and profitable in spite of the upheaval.