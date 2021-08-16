What rising home prices mean in opportunity zones
Home prices in Central Ohio opportunity zones also are rising thanks to the red-hot housing market, but a local housing expert said this can be a double-edged sword.www.bizjournals.com
Home prices in Central Ohio opportunity zones also are rising thanks to the red-hot housing market, but a local housing expert said this can be a double-edged sword.www.bizjournals.com
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus
Comments / 0