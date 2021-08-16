What rising home prices mean in opportunity zones

The median sale price of a home sold in July 2021 in Princeville rose by $9,850 while total sales remained unchanged with four homes sold, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2021, there were four homes sold, with a median sale price of $95,000 - a 11.6% increase over the $85,150 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were four homes sold in Princeville in July 2020, as well.