What rising home prices mean in opportunity zones

By Bonnie Meibers
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 5 days ago
Home prices in Central Ohio opportunity zones also are rising thanks to the red-hot housing market, but a local housing expert said this can be a double-edged sword.

Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
ABOUT

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus
