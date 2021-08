We're 24 hours away from CultureMap's Tastemaker Awards, our annual celebration of the best in Dallas food and drink, and it's time to recognize the year's Best Restaurants. These 10 restaurants range from revered classics to feisty upstarts, from fine-dining to BBQ, but all have one thing in common: Like many restaurants around Dallas-Fort Worth, they persevered during one of the hardest years in recent history, and hopefully emerged stronger.