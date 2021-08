It only takes one time to realize milk has an expiration date. Nature has a way of telling you something is bad for you and one gulp of expired milk will quickly remind you to check the date and consistency before pouring. Vegetables and fruit do a pretty good job showing you freshness and really don’t need a “use by” date. However, do you ever look at the expiration dates for condiments? I was recently reminded of this at a family barbecue when I requested ketchup and squirt a big splat onto my burger. The Heinz ketchup came out brown and runny, like barbecue sauce spiked with root beer. Checking the bottle after the fact, it read November 2016. Now while a nice cabernet sauvignon from Silver Oak will age nicely after 5 years of storage, the same cannot be said about ketchup hidden in a refrigerator that long.