Microsoft Renames Its Azure for FHIR API to Azure Healthcare APIs

From where we are and how fast we’re going, to how we decide when to stop and turn a corner, the amount of data we produce from behind the wheel of a car is staggering — and that’s before you start to factor in things like driver-facing cameras! Collecting, managing, and pulling useful information from all of that telemetry is critical to autonomous vehicle research, so it should probably come as no surprise to learn that UK-based Arrival will be co-developing its digital fleet and vehicle capabilities for the automotive industry with tech giants Microsoft.