Microsoft Renames Its Azure for FHIR API to Azure Healthcare APIs

By Steef-Jan Wiggers
InfoQ.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently Microsoft announced the renaming of its Cloud for Healthcare's Azure API for Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR) to "Azure Healthcare APIs." In addition to the renaming of the APIs, the company also expands support for healthcare data to include patient health data via FHIR, medical imaging data via DICOM - and medical device data via the Azure IoT Connector for FHIR (IoT Connector) that transforms device telemetry to FHIR observations.

www.infoq.com

