Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Power out for more than 7,000 Entergy customers in River Ridge area

By Ken Daley
fox8live.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 7,000 Entergy New Orleans customers in the River Ridge area were without power early Monday (Aug. 16). The cause of the outage was not immediately detailed by the utility company. But an outage map initially indicated 3,350 customers in the area lost power at 2:23 a.m. By 7 a.m., an estimated 7,245 customers were without electricity. Entergy estimated power would be restored to those affected around 8 a.m.

www.fox8live.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
River Ridge, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entergy#Map#Electricity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...

Comments / 2

Community Policy