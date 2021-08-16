Power out for more than 7,000 Entergy customers in River Ridge area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 7,000 Entergy New Orleans customers in the River Ridge area were without power early Monday (Aug. 16). The cause of the outage was not immediately detailed by the utility company. But an outage map initially indicated 3,350 customers in the area lost power at 2:23 a.m. By 7 a.m., an estimated 7,245 customers were without electricity. Entergy estimated power would be restored to those affected around 8 a.m.