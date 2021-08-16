Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Report: Evacuation Flight Out of Kabul Had 800 People Onboard as Chaos Ensues

By Charlie
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As chaos grows in Afghanistan and people try to leave the country, a report says that one evacuation flight had 800 people onboard and many more that tried to get on. The situation in Afghanistan has quickly deteriorated in the last few days as even Kabul fell to the Taliban. In light of the Taliban’s advance on Kabul, the US had begun evacuating the US Embassy there. This was completed yesterday (except for some security contractors) culminating with the lowering of the American flag. As part of the evacuation effort, there was a C17 that took off earlier today with 800 people onboard, according to reports.

runningwithmiles.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

131K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Us Embassy#Air Base#Taliban#American#C17#Turkish Airlines#Usaf#Globemaster En#Al Udeid#Muslim#Muslimshirzad#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Qatar
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m very scared, I have no one’: Children orphaned as parents crushed to death in Kabul airport chaos

The woman looked around with an anguished cry, frightened, seeking familiar faces as she stumbled out of the crowd. She tried to speak but no words would come out: then she fell to the ground, her hand raised in supplication.The hopes this mother of three young children had of escaping a grim and uncertain future in Afghanistan, and starting a new life abroad with her family, had ended on a dusty road full of rubble in front of strangers, most of whom were so busy with their own troubles that they did not even notice what had happened.Among those who...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...
LifestyleTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Taliban allegedly sets woman on fire for 'bad cooking'

Taliban fighters allegedly set a woman on fire for "bad cooking," as other women in Afghanistan go into hiding and reportedly being forced into sex slavery. "They are forcing people to give them food and cook them food. A woman was put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters," activist and former Afghan judge Najla Ayoubi told Sky News.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Biden to address chaotic Kabul evacuation, flights 'paused'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Facing a torrent of criticism, President Joe Biden planned to speak Friday about the chaotic evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan as the U.S. struggles with obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to airport pandemonium and cumbersome red tape. Evacuation flights at the Kabul airport...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Colorado StateNew York Post

Colorado family trapped in Afghanistan safely escapes country

A Colorado family that was left stranded in Afghanistan after their flight home was canceled has safely made it out of the war-torn country that has been taken over by the Taliban, Fox News can report. A woman and her two daughters, who were visiting relatives in Afghanistan when Taliban-led...

Comments / 0

Community Policy