Report: Evacuation Flight Out of Kabul Had 800 People Onboard as Chaos Ensues

As chaos grows in Afghanistan and people try to leave the country, a report says that one evacuation flight had 800 people onboard and many more that tried to get on. The situation in Afghanistan has quickly deteriorated in the last few days as even Kabul fell to the Taliban. In light of the Taliban’s advance on Kabul, the US had begun evacuating the US Embassy there. This was completed yesterday (except for some security contractors) culminating with the lowering of the American flag. As part of the evacuation effort, there was a C17 that took off earlier today with 800 people onboard, according to reports.