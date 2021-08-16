Cancel
Lafayette, IN

10-year-old and 6-year-old siblings launch new businesses in Lafayette

By Micah Upshaw
WLFI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- A set of Lafayette siblings are making their way in the small business market here locally. And they happen to be small in size as well. With help from their mom Ryan Burns, 10-year-old Ryelle Carter now owns a candy and snack store, and her six-year-old brother Damien Murphy now owns a dinosaur-themed clothing and toy store. Ryelle's store is called The Rec Club located at 1311 N 14th Street and Damien also known as DJ's store is located next door at 1301 N 14th Street. Both are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

