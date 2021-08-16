Cancel
Loudonville, OH

THIS WEEK'S PERSONALITY: McCauley brings financial background to Loudonville Council

times-gazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUDONVILLE - Hollie McCauley, who was sworn in as Loudonville’s newest village council member Aug.2, brings 17 years of experience in municipal finance to the village. McCauley, a 1994 graduate of Loudonville High School, served as fiscal officer for the Village of Perrysville, and for the past 10 served as financial manager for the Mansfield Police Department, a 100-person, $10 million-budget department.

