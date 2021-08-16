Cancel
Environment

A few spotty showers Monday morning & afternoon

By Savanna Brito
MyWabashValley.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are going to be a bit better this entire work week compared to last week. Unfortunately, though we do turn more active after a nice weekend. Rain chances are in the forecast every day this work week. At least temps are not in the 90s with a heat advisory like some of last week. There are a few spotty showers popping up on the radar this morning. That’s how the rain is going to be over the next 48 hours. Spotty scattered showers. Increasing towards the end of the week into Saturday. Partly cloudy Monday with highs in the lower 80s. Partly cloudy overnight Monday with a low in the mid to upper 60s.

