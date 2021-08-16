Waltz rips Biden administration over Afghanistan — Murphy 'disappointed' by troop drawdown — Feds offer support to schools with mask mandates — Toll grows from Haiti earthquake

TGIF, Illinois. We're back to an indoor mask mandate today in Chicago, and that means my poker club is playing outside. Wish me luck!. SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Republicans unveiled a strategy Thursday focused getting their candidates on ballots and continuing to hone their attacks on Democratic policies — whether it’s Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s efforts to manage the Covid-19 pandemic or President Joe Biden’s handling of the exit from Afghanistan. It’s all been crafted with the hope of securing some victories in the state Capitol and Congress for a party otherwise significantly outnumbered in this blue state.