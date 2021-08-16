Cancel
Waltz rips Biden administration over Afghanistan — Murphy 'disappointed' by troop drawdown — Feds offer support to schools with mask mandates — Toll grows from Haiti earthquake

By GARY FINEOUT
POLITICO
 5 days ago

The daily rundown — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted information that there were a record 25,991 new Covid-19 infections reported by the state on Friday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported on its dashboard that 15,985 beds were being used in the state for Covid-19 patients.

Joe Biden Threatened With Impeachment If He Leaves Americans, Allies in Afghanistan as Blunders May Expose US to Terror Attacks

Experts believe the chaos in Afghanistan might jeopardize Joe Biden's presidency if Republicans try to impeach him over the escalating catastrophe. A succession of critical blunders in the war-torn country is suspected to have sparked a revival of Islamist terror assaults in the United States. Both Democrats and Republicans have...
POLITICO Playbook: Obama douses D.C.’s party scene

— A WSJ scoop that casts perhaps the harshest light yet on the administration’s performance, by Vivian Salama: “An internal State Department memo last month warned top agency officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the U.S.’s Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline in Afghanistan, according to a U.S. official and a person familiar with the document.
The inside story of how Biden’s team handled Afghanistan’s collapse

With help from Oriana Pawlyk, Daniel Lippman and Lara Seligman. Welcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here.
Scott in New Hampshire: Governor who? — 1M students live in districts bucking DeSantis on masks — White House sticks to hardline approach on Cuba — Albritton wins GOP contest for Senate president

Hello and welcome to Friday. The daily rundown — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted information that there were 15,402 new Covid-19 infections reported by the state for Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported on its dashboard that 17,295 beds were being used in the state for Covid-19 patients. The Florida Hospital Association reported Thursday that 54.2 percent of adult patients in intensive care units are infected with Covid-19.
Ernst to President Biden: Devote “All Means Necessary” to Evacuate Americans, Eligible Partners from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a veteran of the Global War on Terror and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is urging President Joe Biden to fulfill his “solemn responsibility to evacuate all American citizens and Afghan partners without respect to arbitrary timelines dictated by the Taliban.” Ernst joined 15 of her Republican colleagues on a letter to the president.
POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden faces 3 big questions on Afghanistan

HAPPENING SOON: President JOE BIDEN will speak about the situation in Afghanistan at 1 p.m. Three big questions hang over today’s Afghanistan coverage:. 1) How many Americans are still awaiting evacuation in Afghanistan? The White House still can’t say. Asked directly by CNN this morning, WH comms director KATE BEDINGFIELD did not have a specific answer, but said that outreach is ongoing to try to get a more accurate picture. More from Quint Forgey.
Who the White House trusts on TV to address Afghanistan

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice and Louis Nelson. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Last Sunday as Kabul fell, Secretary of State TONY BLINKEN was the lone Biden administration...
TRUMP LOOMS OVER FAIR DAY — DAVIS, LaHOOD AWAIT THE REMAP — PRITZKER WAS TRENDING

TGIF, Illinois. We're back to an indoor mask mandate today in Chicago, and that means my poker club is playing outside. Wish me luck!. SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Republicans unveiled a strategy Thursday focused getting their candidates on ballots and continuing to hone their attacks on Democratic policies — whether it’s Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s efforts to manage the Covid-19 pandemic or President Joe Biden’s handling of the exit from Afghanistan. It’s all been crafted with the hope of securing some victories in the state Capitol and Congress for a party otherwise significantly outnumbered in this blue state.
Amid Afghan crisis, Biden is hiding, fibbing or confusing Americans — who need a leader

With tens of thousands of Americans and allied Afghans still stranded in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden is facing a ferocious foreign-policy crisis. Or is he?. “Facing” doesn’t seem the right word. Biden’s barely been seen since the Taliban began its march to Kabul, taking city after city before seizing the capital. Following four days of silence, the prez finally interrupted his Camp David vacation to address the nation Monday — and promptly returned to Maryland.

