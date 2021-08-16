FibroGen (FGEN) Announces CFO Retirement; Names Juan Graham as new CFO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA), an electronic manufacturing services company, today announced that Linda K Frauendorfer Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of SigmaTron International, Inc. plans to retire after a 27-year career as CFO on October 31, 2021. Ms. Frauendorfer will remain active full-time at SigmaTron International, Inc. until a successor is named and throughout the transition. She will remain a director of the Company. The search for her successor will start immediately and Ms. Frauendorfer will actively participate in the selection process.