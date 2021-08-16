Cancel
FibroGen (FGEN) Announces CFO Retirement; Names Juan Graham as new CFO

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) announced the retirement of Pat Cotroneo, Chief Financial Officer, and the appointment of Juan Graham in that role. Pat will continue as Chief Financial Officer through September 6, 2021, and will remain with FibroGen through March 31, 2022 serving as Executive Advisor to the CEO to ensure a smooth transition.

