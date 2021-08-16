Sci-Fi Has Changed A Lot In The Past Decade — These 7 Reads Will Show You How

Considering going on a strict dystopian diet? It’s okay, we’ve seen stranger things. If you think you were born at the wrong time—too late to explore the world or too early to traverse the solar system—sci-fi is a must-add to your reading list. This is a genre of what if-s, set in a world you’ll never face; a galaxy far, far away, if you will. However, many choose to pass up this genre because they’re simply not into reading tales of martian princesses and lonely robots. To those we say, let’s stop you right there.