Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (FRLN) Appoints Michael J. Parini as CEO; Reports Earnings
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the "Company" or "Freeline"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that Michael J. Parini has succeeded Theresa Heggie as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). The Company also reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and provided updates on its lead program FLT180a for Hemophilia B, FLT190 for Fabry disease, FLT201 for Gaucher disease Type 1 and FLT210 for Hemophilia A.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0