Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (FRLN) Appoints Michael J. Parini as CEO; Reports Earnings

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC, has implemented a 1-for-12 reverse split of its common stock, to be effective prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The reverse stock split was implemented by the Company in support of its application to list on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ").