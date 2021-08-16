Cancel
Plurilock Secures CA$672,000 Multi-Year DEFEND Order with Leading Overseas Financial Institution

 6 days ago

Plurilock's DEFEND proprietary high-margin product delivers cybersecurity solutions via continuous authentication. DEFEND product uses unique digital user signature to authenticate identity continuously.

Business

IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise "“ 20 Aug 2021

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 365,280 ordinary shares at average price NOK 0.93 per share to employees who have exercised incentive subscription rights. The incentive subscription rights were issued under the company's 2019 and 2020 incentive subscription rights plans, which plans were approved by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2019 and 12 May 2020 respectively.
Business
TheStreet

ISIGN Media Announces A Shares For Debt Transaction

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced it has entered into a debt settlement arrangement with various individuals in settlement of debts owned of $110,000.
Financial Reports
TheStreet

Kadestone Capital Corp. Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Kadestone Capital Corp. ("Kadestone" or the "Company") (TSXV: KDSX) (OTCB: KDCCF), a vertically integrated property company today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
BusinessShareCast

PDMR Transactions - Notification

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that on 16 August 2021 Michael Baptist (President, Intelligence and Communications) exercised a nil cost LTIP option of 5,276 ordinary shares of 5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") which vested on 20 March 2021. An additional 1,079 Dividend Equivalent awards were applied to the vesting, which were also exercised.
Businessaustinnews.net

1933 Industries Completes Delisting of Convertible Debentures and Extension of their Maturity Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the 'Company' or '1933 Industries') (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange has issued a bulletin confirming the delisting of the Company's 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures Due September 14, 2021 (TGIF.DB), effective at the close of trading today.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc (KAVL) Completes 1:12 Reverse Stock Split to Uplist to NASDAQ

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC, has implemented a 1-for-12 reverse split of its common stock, to be effective prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The reverse stock split was implemented by the Company in support of its application to list on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ").
Business
TheStreet

Spotlite360 Technologies Inc. Announces Name Change To SpotLite IOT Solutions Inc. Effective Tuesday, August 24, 2021

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("Spotlite360" or the "Company") (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A) announces that pursuant to a directors' resolution, as of commencement of trading on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, the Company's name will be changed from Spotlite360 Technologies Inc. (the "Former Name") to SpotLite IOT Solutions Inc. (the "Updated Name").
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Management Update on Filing of Financials

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces that it has now filed on Edgar and SEDAR its amended and restated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ‎for the eight quarters from May 31, 2019 to February 28, 2021, as well as its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Lions Bay Capital Inc. Arranges Additional Debt Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2021) - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) ("Lions Bay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has arranged a subsequent advance of USD $100,000 from Riverfort Global Capital Ltd. on behalf of Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd. (the "Lender") on the previously announced amended secured loan facility (see news release on June 30, 2021). The proceeds of this advance will supplement existing cash resources to fulfill a subsequent USD $250,000 tranche of the Salamander Mining International Ltd. loan and option agreement (see news release on June 17, 2021). Salamander is using the funds to build and ship a gold treatment plant to Zimbabwe which is expected to be operational in October. Under the agreement with Salamander, Lions Bay will be entitled to 25 per cent of the cash flow from this project.
Financial Reports
TheStreet

Western Gold Files Financial Statements For Q2 2021

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - WESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION LTD.(TSXV: WGLD) (the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com).
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Vector Acquisition (VACQ) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With Rocket Lab

Vector Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: VACQ) ("Vector"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company backed by leading technology investor Vector Capital
Marketsthepaypers.com

Financial institutions fined 47% less in H1 2021

A study conducted by Fenergo has shown that for the 6 months of 2021, penalties for financial institutions have totalled USD 937.7 million. The fines represent non-compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know your Customer (KYC) and data privacy regulations. The total volume of fines levied to financial institutions for these breaches was 85, a year-on-year drop of 26%. The average value of enforcement actions against financial institutions for AML-related compliance breaches is 40% lower than in 2020.
Retail
TheStreet

Operation HOPE To Launch Ranking Of Top 25 Financial Institutions For Retail Investors

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE today announced the launch of its inaugural Top 25 Financial Institutions for Retail Investors ranking, based on each organization's commitment to providing financial literacy, knowledge and transparency for customers. As an outgrowth of its Investors' Bill of Rights , leading experts in financial regulation, securities law, fintech, customer engagement, and financial literacy will be retained to develop an annual survey of U.S. financial service, asset management and brokerage firms for calendar year 2021.
Economyaithority.com

CipherTrace Announces Enhanced Monero Tracing Capabilities For Government Agencies And Financial Institutions

Based on research funded partially by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, CipherTrace offers next-generation visualization tools for Monero tracing. The world's leading cryptocurrency compliance company, CipherTrace, has released enhanced Monero tracing visualization tools for qualified government agencies and financial institutions. Based on research partially funded by the Department of...
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI – 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55. The Company announces that 25,000 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 680.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company's annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Hiab acquires US demountables manufacturer Galfab

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE AUGUST 21 2021 AT 11:00 AM EEST. Hiab, part of Cargotec, has entered into an agreement to acquire the US demountables manufacturer Galfab, which makes roll-off hoists and related equipment for the domestic waste industry. The acquisition broadens Hiab's demountable portfolio while Galfab's equipment will be included in Hiab's nationwide US sales and service network.
ScienceStreetInsider.com

City Office REIT (CIO) Sells Life Science Portfolio for $576M

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("City Office" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell all of its holdings in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $576 million. The transactions are expected to generate net proceeds, after estimated closing and transaction costs, of approximately $546 million, which equates to $12.38 per common share. The properties to be sold are unencumbered by debt.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares in North Media A/S

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Board Approves $5 Billion Buyback Program

Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) Board of Directors authorized today the repurchase of up to $5 billion of the company's outstanding common stock. The new authorization replaces the company's previous program, approved Oct. 14, 2015. Share repurchases may take place from time to time, subject to market conditions and at the company's discretion, in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or other means.

