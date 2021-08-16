Plurilock Secures CA$672,000 Multi-Year DEFEND Order with Leading Overseas Financial Institution
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Plurilock's DEFEND proprietary high-margin product delivers cybersecurity solutions via continuous authentication. DEFEND product uses unique digital user signature to authenticate identity continuously. Per Plurilock CEO: "Average detection time under...www.streetinsider.com
