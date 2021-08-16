Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) Appoints Michael D. Wyzga as CFO

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Michael D. Wyzga as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Options#Employee Stock Option#Stocks#Ymtx#Cfo#Streetinsider Premium#Needham Company#M A#Citigroup#B A In Finance#Lehigh University#Cornell University#Nasdaq Listing Rule
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotechnology Executive William C. Fairey To Its Board Of Directors

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced the appointment of industry veteran William C. Fairey to its Board of Directors. Mr. Fairey brings to Mirum significant experience in establishing commercial organizations within public companies, building markets, and launching novel therapeutics to treat specialty and rare and orphan diseases. Concurrent with...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Announces CFO Transition

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Douglas Larson as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Douglas Beck effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Beck will remain a consultant to the Company and is expected to work closely with Mr. Larson and the Beyond Air leadership team to ensure a seamless transition of CFO responsibilities.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Yumanity Therapeutics Appoints Michael D. Wyzga As Chief Financial Officer And Announces Inducement Grants

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Michael D. Wyzga as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. "Michael's financial expertise combined with his proven...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

FibroGen (FGEN) Announces CFO Retirement; Names Juan Graham as new CFO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) announced the retirement of Pat Cotroneo, Chief Financial Officer, and the appointment of Juan Graham in that role. Pat will continue as Chief Financial Officer through September 6, 2021, and will remain with FibroGen through March 31, 2022 serving as Executive Advisor to the CEO to ensure a smooth transition.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Agree Realty (ADC) Announces CFO Departure; Appoints Peter Coughenour as Interim CFO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that Simon Leopold has resigned from his positions as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company effective immediately. The Board of Directors also announced...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Albertsons (ACI) Announces Sharon McCollam Will Join Company as CFO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced that Sharon McCollam will join the Company on September 7, 2021, as its President and Chief Financial Officer reporting to Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons Cos. Chief Executive Officer. McCollam will succeed Bob Dimond, who will be retiring and will remain with the Company as an advisor through February 2022 to ensure a seamless transition.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cavco Industries Appoints Allison Aden As CFO

Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CVCO) has appointed Allison K. Aden as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 30, 2021. Aden will lead Cavco's financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, information technology, and finance-related operations. Allison will also serve as Cavco's Executive Leadership Team member and report to...
EconomyBenzinga

SharpLink Gaming Appoints Brian Bennett As CFO

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ: SBET) has appointed Brian Bennett as its Chief Financial Officer, effective August 16, 2021. Bennett succeeds Christian Peterson, who has served as SharpLink's Interim CFO and Vice President, Finance. Bennet will report directly to the CEO Robert Phythian. Before joining SharpLink, Bennett served as Executive Director...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Enstar Group (ESGR) Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Acting CFO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that Zachary Wolf has stepped down from his position as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities and will remain available for a transition period until September 30, 2021. Orla Gregory, Enstar's current Chief Operating Officer, has been named Acting Chief Financial Officer. Michael Murphy, Enstar's current Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as Deputy Chief Financial Officer.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Jzz Technologies, Inc. (JZZI) Appoints Deirdrea Renwick as CFO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In an effort to expand its management team and board, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) is adding key personnel to aid the company with its major expansion plans. The first in a series of prominent appointments is Deirdrea Renwick to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective immediately.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Critical Contrast: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are...
Agriculturemidkansasonline.com

Peoples appoints Wilborn assistant CFO

Peoples Bank and Trust of McPherson has recently appointed Brian Wilborn to Assistant Chief Financial Officer. “I am excited to have Brian step into this role. He is an experienced, well-respected banker. His vast amount of banking knowledge, along with his hard work ethic have an immediate impact within Peoples Bank,” said Tom Pruitt, President and CEO.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Appoints Maura Topper as CFO; Announces Earnings

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allentown, PA August 9, 2021 "“ CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) ("CrossAmerica" or the "Partnership"), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

CNA Financial (CNA) Announces CFO to Depart

CNA (NYSE: CNA) announced today that Al Miralles, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from CNA. Miralles notified CNA that he will be leaving the insurance industry and transitioning to a career in the technology sector. CNA tapped Larry Haefner, CNA's former Chief Actuary, to serve as...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Businessfb101.com

FLAVORMAN APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OPERATING & STRATEGY OFFICERS

Flavorman, a leading beverage development company, today announced that Scott Weddle and Peter Eberle have been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Effective August 1, the decision comes ahead of the company’s milestone 30th-year anniversary in 2022. “We are honored to welcome Scott and Peter into...
Businesstnj.com

MUFG Hires Okeatta Brown as I&D Head, Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world’s leading financial groups, hired Okeatta Brown as Head of Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) for the Americas. She will be based in Charlotte, N.C., and report to Amy Ward, chief human resources officer for the Americas. A nationally recognized leader in diversity,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Silchester International Investors LLP Has $452.42 Million Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Silchester International Investors LLP lowered its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,403,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 798,277 shares during the period. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd makes up about 29.0% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP owned approximately 1.98% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $452,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessGrand Forks Herald

Xcel Energy names Bob Frenzel as new CEO

Xcel Energy has named Bob Frenzel as its new CEO. Ben Fowke will stay on as executive chairman, and Tim Connor has been named executive vice president and chief operations officer. Frenzel served as CFO for Energy Future Holdings Inc. power-generating subsidiary Luminant before moving on to Xcel. Frenzel joined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy