Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) Appoints Michael D. Wyzga as CFO
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Michael D. Wyzga as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0