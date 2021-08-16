Region 16 officials say hands are tied on mask mandate
PROSPECT — Students and staff will be required to wear face masks when they return to school, a decision Region 16 officials say was taken out of their hands. Officials were planning to make masks optional when students return to school Aug. 30, but Superintendent of Schools Michael Yamin said the state is requiring masks be worn in schools and on school buses under an executive order that runs through Sept. 30.www.mycitizensnews.com
