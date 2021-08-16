Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Acquires SafetyPay for $441M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to acquire 100% of Vessel Brand Inc. ("Vessel"). Vessel is designing the cannabis and wellness industries forward by bringing to market innovative products and experiences that elevate consumer expectations. With its unique lineup of high-end dry-herb accessories and vape pen batteries, bespoke product programs for brands, and decades of go-to-market experience, Vessel is the go-to product line for consumers, multi-state operators, and brands alike. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Vessel distributes its premium hardware and accessories throughout the United States and internationally, and has numerous high-margin products in its development pipeline to drive incremental revenue and market share growth in new and existing categories.