Oatly (OTLY) Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced today it has entered into an agreement to repurchase an aggregate of $75 million of its common stock in an accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") program with JPMorgan Chase, National Association ("JPM"). This equates to approximately 1.9 million shares, at the closing price on August 10, 2021, and represents approximately 2.6% of Energizer's fully diluted outstanding stock(1). The Company is expected to fund the ASR program using available cash on hand and revolver borrowings. The Company will repurchase shares under the ASR Program as part of its existing 7.5 million share repurchase authorization, which was approved by its Board of Directors in November 2020.