Oatly (OTLY) Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) ("Oatly" or the "Company"), the world's original and largest oat drink company, today announced an increase in oat base capacity at its Ogden, Utah facility in the Americas region to support an acceleration in consumer demand.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0