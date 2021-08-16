Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Oatly (OTLY) Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) ("Oatly" or the "Company"), the world's original and largest oat drink company, today announced an increase in oat base capacity at its Ogden, Utah facility in the Americas region to support an acceleration in consumer demand.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acceleration#Americas#The Fundamentals#Multi#Otly#Streetinsider Premium#The Company#Company#Emea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Hiab acquires US demountables manufacturer Galfab

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE AUGUST 21 2021 AT 11:00 AM EEST. Hiab, part of Cargotec, has entered into an agreement to acquire the US demountables manufacturer Galfab, which makes roll-off hoists and related equipment for the domestic waste industry. The acquisition broadens Hiab's demountable portfolio while Galfab's equipment will be included in Hiab's nationwide US sales and service network.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Energizer Holdings (ENR) Announces $75M Accelerated Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced today it has entered into an agreement to repurchase an aggregate of $75 million of its common stock in an accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") program with JPMorgan Chase, National Association ("JPM"). This equates to approximately 1.9 million shares, at the closing price on August 10, 2021, and represents approximately 2.6% of Energizer's fully diluted outstanding stock(1). The Company is expected to fund the ASR program using available cash on hand and revolver borrowings. The Company will repurchase shares under the ASR Program as part of its existing 7.5 million share repurchase authorization, which was approved by its Board of Directors in November 2020.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Vector Acquisition (VACQ) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With Rocket Lab

Vector Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: VACQ) ("Vector"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company backed by leading technology investor Vector Capital ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksinvesting.com

Oatly Gains As It Says Revenue To Climb, Capacity Expansion On Track

Investing.com – Oatly ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) rose 1.7% Monday as the company forecast a jump in revenue while it undertakes capacity expansion. The Swedish maker of dairy alternatives said it expects annual revenue to rise to at least $690 million, above estimates of $681.4 million, according to Reuters. The company commissioned...
Industryrock947.com

Oatly forecasts annual revenue ahead of estimates as vegan milk demand soars

(Reuters) – Oatly Group forecast full-year revenue ahead of analysts’ estimates on Monday, helped by solid demand for vegan milk alternatives from increasingly health-conscious consumers. Shares of the Malmö, Sweden-based company were up 1.9% in premarket trade, though they are largely flat from the May initial public offering price. Founded...
Fort Worth, TXbakingbusiness.com

Oatly, SunOpta adding plant-based milk capacity

MINNEAPOLIS – Both Oatly and SunOpta, Inc. are planning to build processing plants that will help the companies meet consumer demand for alternative milks. Interestingly, both plants will be in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. In Fort Worth, Oatly is planning to build a plant that will process approximately 40 million...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Oatly Group

Within the last quarter, Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 12 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Oatly Group evaluate the company at an average price target of $29.25 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $20.00.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

LumiraDx and CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (CAHC) Revise Transaction Terms

Today, LumiraDx, a next-generation point of care diagnostics testing company, and CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: CAHC), a special purpose ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise "“ 20 Aug 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 365,280 ordinary shares at average price NOK 0.93 per share to employees who have exercised incentive subscription rights. The incentive subscription rights were issued under the company's 2019 and 2020 incentive subscription rights plans, which plans were approved by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2019 and 12 May 2020 respectively.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Brink's (BCO) Announces Accelerated $50M Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") agreement with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., to repurchase $50 million of the company's common stock. Brink's will execute the ASR under a $250 million share repurchase program authorized by its board of directors on February 6, 2020. Upon completion of this ASR, and including the $50 million ASR that was announced in August 2020, Brink's will have $150 million remaining under the authorization.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Oatly’s frothy growth leaves sour aftertaste

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Oatly (OTLY.O) still has some froth. The Swedish oat milk producer on Monday reported revenue of $286 million in the first six months of the year, up 59% year-on-year. Boss Toni Petersson now expects full-year revenue exceeding $690 million, above analysts’ forecasts of $681 million. Shares rose 3%.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Nexstar Media (NXST) Acquires The Hill for $130 Million

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it acquired The Hill for $130 million (plus working capital adjustments), in a transaction that is expected to be immediately accretive to Nexstar's operating results. The Hill is the nation's leading, independent, political digital media platform. The acquisition marks a continuation of Nexstar's content-first strategy, focused primarily on news, designed to further leverage and monetize its expansive digital reach.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Timken (TKR) Acquires Intelligent Machine Solutions, Expanding Rollon Linear Motion Solutions in Industrial Robotics

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has acquired Intelligent Machine Solutions (iMS), a manufacturer of industrial robotics and automation solutions. The addition of iMS expands and complements Timken's RollonÂ® linear motion product range with larger and heavy-duty applications, such as seventh-axis robotic transfer units (RTUs) and gantry systems.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Board Approves $5 Billion Buyback Program

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) Board of Directors authorized today the repurchase of up to $5 billion of the company's outstanding common stock. The new authorization replaces the company's previous program, approved Oct. 14, 2015. Share repurchases may take place from time to time, subject to market conditions and at the company's discretion, in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or other means.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Where Oatly Group Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Oatly Group. The company has an average price target of $30.09 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $24.00.
Businessaithority.com

GumGum Announces The Acquisition Of JustPremium And Accelerates Global Expansion

Making GumGum the Most Powerful Global Solution For A Cookieless Future Through Contextual Technology and High-Impact Creatives. GumGum, the leader in contextual intelligence technology, announced the acquisition of JustPremium, one of the largest rich media and video ad marketplaces in Europe. Their combined offering makes them one of the only global providers with a unified solution delivering attention-grabbing ad creatives in contextually relevant digital environments across global campaigns.
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy