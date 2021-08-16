Cancel
Tips for keeping your canine cool

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Heat exhaustion is a common issue for dogs in the warmer months. The American Kennel Club offers the following tips for dog owners to help their canine companions stay cool in the summer heat:. • Hydration is key. Make sure your dog always has access to plenty of fresh water...

Comments / 0

