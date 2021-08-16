Tips for keeping your canine cool

Some things trouble me as I go out and about. I’m hoping that sharing my concerns will help some animals and their pet parents. Here are some ways to determine whether your dog is able to and will enjoy running with you while you run or ride your bicycle. The age of your dog is important. While there are no hard and fast rules, you might check in with your vet if your dog is over 8 years old, to help determine the dogs readiness for strenuous exercise. Some dogs develop hip problems or have some arthritis as they age. I had a pitbull I ran with until he was 14. He had lots of energy, was in great physical shape (as verified by his veterinarian) and Teddy and I did not run as fast on foot as a bicycle can go. It is recommended that you not go further than two miles on your bike with your dog running next to you. If it is on pavement a shorter distance is better. The pounding on something so hard can be hard on your dog’s hips, knees and musculoskeletal structure, in general.