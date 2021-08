A series of artworks that seemingly have been created by Banksy appeared on the east coast of England over the weekend.Spotted a short drive away from each other in Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Gorleston between Friday (6 August) and Sunday (8 August), the works are created in Banksy’s trademark style and are signed with his name.However, the elusive artist is yet to lay claim to any of the works. If they are, in fact, done by him, he will likely share them on his Instagram page.LowestoftOn Friday, four murals were discovered in Lowestoft in Banksy’s style.The artwork, painted on a...