5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,785,000

Key West Oceanview Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence. The Key West Oceanview Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence qualifies for:. You will feel like you are in a private residence in these spacious villas. Each villa has three floors. The first floor has a full kitchen with state of the art appliances and granite counter-tops, a fully furnished living room with sofa, chairs and a flat screen TV and dining room that can easily accommodate six people. There is also a bedroom with a king size bed, hardwood floors and flat screen TV. The first bathroom on the first floor features a combination tub, shower, and granite vanity. The second floor boasts the master bedroom with a king size bed, hard wood floors, flat screen TV and walk-in closet. The master bathroom features an over sized jetted soaking tub and granite vanity. The third bedroom, with a king size bed, and fourth bedroom, with two double beds are also on the second floor and feature hardwood floors and flat screen TV's. The third bathroom has combination tub and shower with granite vanities. There is also a sun room and deck. Villa includes butler service.