5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,785,000

Atlantic City Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you say Parkway? Did you say south side? Did you say New Construction? Did you say in ground gunite POOL? How about we add a 4 stop ELEVATOR, THREE LEVELS of DECKS, parking under the home, veranda, forever ocean views, and a custom home built by highly acclaimed Oasis Property Group. It’s time to make your dreams come true and take advantage of this rare opportunity. If you haven’t seen this location, you must drive by. Spectacular in every way. Schedule a meeting today to hear more and discuss the options available.

pressofatlanticcity.com

#Margate#Custom Home#Bedroom Home#Elevator#Oasis Property Group
