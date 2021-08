Bridge Capital LLC has donated $500 to the Triathlon Association of the CNMI’s staging of the Taga Kids Triathlon tomorrow, Aug. 21, in Marpi. TRAC secretary general Ricky Castro couldn’t thank the company enough for its monetary donation. “Bridge Capital is always there to support Taga Kids and the Triathlon Association of the CNMI in general and we are thankful for their support even in these challenging times just to have an event for kids to ‘tri,’” he said.