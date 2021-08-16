OPINION | EDITORIAL: Oh, please

In their first public remarks since the fall of Afghanistan’s government, top officials at the Pentagon said they are now focused on evacuating all American citizens and as many Afghan allies “as possible,” reports the Washington Post. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley said American troops had secured the Kabul airport, but they did not say what would be done for American citizens who could not reach the airport safely. They also repeatedly declined to comment on their plan for the Afghan allies that the U.S. had pledged to evacuate but are being stopped at Taliban checkpoints. Earlier this week, administration officials told Congress that more than 15,000 American citizens were in Kabul when the government fell.