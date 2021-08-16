OPINION | CORALIE KOONCE: 'Own the Libs'

Have you ever noticed that conservatives tend to be much more reserved and guarded in sharing their political views than liberals?. I have observed that, with the obvious exception of moi and a few others, trying to get a conservative to discuss politics is like pulling teeth. Typically, a conservative's opinions are likely to be relatively neutral and carefully worded, if they are willing to offer an opinion at all. But a liberal will usually just chatter on at length in a free-associational rant about Trump, the religious, cops, corporations, red state people, the rich, Republicans, and any other group which has incurred their displeasure. You can count on hearing the talking points from the Sunday news shows, Rachel Maddow, and Trevor Noah cited as indisputable "truths."