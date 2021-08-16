Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

OPINION | CORALIE KOONCE: 'Own the Libs'

Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Recurring arguments are failed grips on reality."--Carolyn Hax, advice columnist. "You did it!" "No, you did it!" Whether it's social media or politicians, what passes for public discourse these days often resembles rumbles in the schoolyard. Real kids are fine--it's just when they weigh 200 pounds, their main religious belief is to carry guns, and they demonstrate the Dunning-Kruger effect (the less you know, the more you think you know) that things tend to go downhill.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Rove
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Person
Carolyn Hax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libs#Troll Nation#American#Politico#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ScienceNiagara Gazette

JIM SHULTZ: The difference between opinion and science

From ancient history to present day, there have always been foolish things that people have believed based on fantasy:. “The world is flat. If you go sailing to the horizon you will sail right over the edge.”. “Smoking cigarettes is good for you. It helps with digestion and makes you...
U.S. PoliticsPost Register

Opinion: Republicans who reject Jim Jones will save America

The other day, the media delighted in reporting that Idaho National Laboratory was joining an effort to let so-called transgender individuals change their names on past scientific papers and research. History is being rewritten before our eyes. Can we get any more Orwellian? How long will it be before newspapers start changing what’s in their archives? We’re getting close.
PoliticsNew Times

A curious phenomena

Have you ever noticed that conservatives tend to be much more reserved and guarded in sharing their political views than liberals?. I have observed that, with the obvious exception of moi and a few others, trying to get a conservative to discuss politics is like pulling teeth. Typically, a conservative's opinions are likely to be relatively neutral and carefully worded, if they are willing to offer an opinion at all. But a liberal will usually just chatter on at length in a free-associational rant about Trump, the religious, cops, corporations, red state people, the rich, Republicans, and any other group which has incurred their displeasure. You can count on hearing the talking points from the Sunday news shows, Rachel Maddow, and Trevor Noah cited as indisputable "truths."
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Lindsey Graham's Hypocrisies Laid Bare In Scathing 'Daily Show' Biography

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) once slammed Donald Trump as a “kook” and “unfit for office,” only to change his tune and become of Trump’s staunchest supporters. Or, as Desi Lydic put it in a new “Dailyshow-ography” segment: “Graham did everything he could to stop the wedding between Donald Trump and America, but if he couldn’t ultimately succeed, then goddammit, he would give up harder than anyone had ever given up before.”
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
POTUSNewsweek

Candace Owens Slams Barack Obama, Says People Must Stop Listening to Elites

Candace Owens has slammed former president Barack Obama over his birthday celebrations, and urged Americans to stop listening to "elitist snobs" about measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The conservative political commentator railed against the former president's decision to host a party on Martha's Vineyard over the weekend to mark...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“To hell with his freedoms”: Arnold Schwarzenegger loses a major sponsor after calling covid-19 deniers “idiots”

American sports nutrition brand Redcon1 withdrew its sponsorship of world bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger after a series of insults and sharp comments towards those who still deny the severity of the covid-19 pandemic. During a interview On August 11, the Austro-American actor and politician called those who oppose the use...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Meghan McCain hits out as Kamala Harris visits father’s memorial in Hanoi: ‘Honour my dad by helping Afghans’

Meghan McCain took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday after the latter lay flowers for her late father, Senator John McCain, at a memorial for him in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking the location where he was shot down during the Vietnam War.The conservative talk show host, who left The View earlier this year, told Ms Harris in a tweet on Thursday that the way to honour her father’s passing would be to ensure that “every single” American and Afghan who aided US forces during the nearly 20-year occupation were safe from the Taliban.“If you want to honor my dads...

Comments / 0

Community Policy