OPINION | CORALIE KOONCE: 'Own the Libs'
"Recurring arguments are failed grips on reality."--Carolyn Hax, advice columnist. "You did it!" "No, you did it!" Whether it's social media or politicians, what passes for public discourse these days often resembles rumbles in the schoolyard. Real kids are fine--it's just when they weigh 200 pounds, their main religious belief is to carry guns, and they demonstrate the Dunning-Kruger effect (the less you know, the more you think you know) that things tend to go downhill.www.arkansasonline.com
