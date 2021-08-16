Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

GambleAware reignites ‘Bet Regret’ campaign as football season gets underway

By Ted Orme-Claye
insidersport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGambleAware has relaunched its ‘Bet Regret’ advertising campaign as the Premier League and English Football League (EFL) seasons got underway.. The responsible betting charity will continue to promote safer gambling awareness and betting moderation, primarily targeting the 18-34 year-old male demographic, as this age group is categorised as the most vulnerable to impulsive behaviours with regards to their betting behaviour.

insidersport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football League#Advertising Campaign#Football Season#The Premier League#Efl#Brentford#North London#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

UK: GambleAware relaunches Bet Regret ‘Tap Out’ as Premier League season opens

The opening weekend of Premier League 2021/2022 matches saw GambleAware restart its flagship ‘Bet Regret’ campaign across UK sports media and football stadiums. The campaign sees GambleAware continue its marketing mandate of promoting safer gambling awareness and betting moderation to a target audience of 18–34-year-old males – deemed most vulnerable to forming impulsive behaviours through their gambling choices.
UEFAinsidersport.com

Nine Super League clubs reinstated by ECA

The executive board of the European Club Association (ECA) has accepted requests from nine of the 12 clubs of the breakaway European Super League (ESL) to re-join the organisation. As a result of the ECA’s decision, the nine clubs from the Premier League, Serie A and LaLiga will be able...
NFLinsidersport.com

AGA signs Washington Football Team to ‘Have a Game Plan’ campaign

The Washington Football Team has joined the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) ‘Have a Game Plan’ public service campaign. As a result of the signup, the Washington Football Team will conduct in-stadium activations for the trade association’s responsible betting and gaming initiative, whilst also releasing sponsored content on its official website and carry out campaign promotion via its preseason radio and television broadcasts.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Celtic defender’s move to Premier League club close

Celtic are still believed to be looking to bring in some more players to solidify the backline, but that doesn’t mean that all their current defenders will remain at the club beyond this summer. In fact, one of the most highly-rated young defenders currently at the club could be on...
Premier Leaguesportbible.com

Six La Liga Clubs Are Currently Without Shirt Sponsors After Ban

Six La Liga teams are set to start the season without a shirt sponsor after the league have implemented a new law that bans betting companies from being on the front of kits. Last October, the Spanish government announced that all betting sponsorships would be banned due to the awful impact this has on some of the most vulnerable people.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Xavi reveals burning ambition to manage in the Premier League because of the passion in English football stadiums... as the Barcelona legend reveals he once turned down the chance to play for Man United

Xavi Hernandez has revealed his ambition to manage in the Premier League and experience the 'passion and atmosphere' of English football. The Barcelona legend, who is currently in charge of Qatari club Al-Sadd, has watched his former manager Pep Guardiola have huge success in England with Manchester City. And Xavi...
UEFAinsidersport.com

FC Barcelona reports ‘very worrying’ financial situation

FC Barcelona has reported debt of €1.35 billion, described by club President Joan Laporta as a ‘very worrying’ financial situation as he blamed his predecessor, Josep Bartomeu. Lambasting the former regime of Bartomeu, Laparto criticised his predecessor for a range of policy failings which led to Barceolna receiving a ‘terrible...
Premier League90min.com

Watford confirm signing of Fenerbahce star Ozan Tufan

Premier League newcomers Watford have completed the signing of Turkish international Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce, on an initial season-long loan with an option to buy. The 26-year-old has spent the past six seasons with Fenerbahce and his displays in recent years have attracted interest from all over Europe. It is...
Soccerinsidersport.com

West Ham expands Trustly partnership to include sleeve sponsorship

West Ham United has enhanced its pre-existing partnership with Trustly, naming the payments platform its Women’s Sleeve Partner. As a result of the contract expansion, the Trustly logo will appear on the sleeves of the East London’ club’s FA Women’s Super League (WSL) team. “We were thrilled to partner with...
Soccerinsidersport.com

AS Monaco makes NFT debut with Sorare partnership

French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco has become the latest top-flight professional football club to partner with Sorare, making its debut in the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) scene. The agreement covers the next two seasons, and will allow AS Monaco fans as well as collectors and fantasy football players to trade and play freely using digital cards of the team’s players.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Everton confirm signing of ex-Liverpool goalkeeper

Andy Lonergan signs for Everton. Everton manager Rafael Benitez has confirmed that the club have signed goalkeeper Andy Lonergan until the end of the season. Lonergan, who spent a season at Merseyside rivals Liverpool during their 2019/20 Premier League-winning campaign, will provide back-up to Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic, with last season’s third choice stopper Joao Virginia likely to head out on loan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy