GambleAware reignites ‘Bet Regret’ campaign as football season gets underway
GambleAware has relaunched its ‘Bet Regret’ advertising campaign as the Premier League and English Football League (EFL) seasons got underway.. The responsible betting charity will continue to promote safer gambling awareness and betting moderation, primarily targeting the 18-34 year-old male demographic, as this age group is categorised as the most vulnerable to impulsive behaviours with regards to their betting behaviour.insidersport.com
Comments / 0