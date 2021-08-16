Editorial: Growth of tech shows need to invest in future workforce

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The pandemic, with its mixed bag of adversities and life-altering learnings, has also given birth to a new ideology on how to approach work, the workplace and the workforce. It saw employers take a keen interest in both physical and mental health of their employees and take the future of workforce management into boardroom discussions. The pandemic taught what was previously inconceivable by most companies; an indefinite call for work from home, is the new normal. As employers plan for their workforce re-entry into the place of work, there are several possibilities being evaluated given that a remote workforce will continue to be in the mix making for a hybrid work model.