Surf Air Mobility’s Hybrid Electric Division Demonstrates First Hybrid Electric Aircraft in Scotland

One of the hottest topics in the aviation industry in the last few months has been electric aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers and airlines have been placing their bets on a variety of different technologies and opportunities. This includes electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs) and electric aircraft that look like turboprops. However, there have traditionally been more questions than answers with these technologies, and the technology is still in its infancy. Yet, there could be one market where electric aircraft could be the perfect test ground: Africa.