Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Surf Air Mobility’s Hybrid Electric Division Demonstrates First Hybrid Electric Aircraft in Scotland

By Press Release
Americajr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRKWALL, Scotland — Ampaire, a leader in electric aviation and division of Surf Air Mobility, celebrates the first hybrid electric flights in Scotland yesterday, crossing the Pentland Firth from Kirkwall Airport (KOI) on the Orkney Isles to regional airport Wick John O’Groats Airport (WIC) in the north of mainland Scotland. This milestone marks the first set of demonstration flights in the UK.

americajr.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Inverness, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Surf Air Mobility#Kirkwall#Hial#Ukri#Future Flight Challenge#The Electric Eel#Scottish#Ampaire Svp#Global Operations#Wick Kirkwall#Decarbonise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseeturbonews.com

Electric aircraft and bumblebees cannot fly

For decades the theoreticians proved that bumblebees could not fly and were extremely irritated that they continued to fly anyway – using different equations. Much the same thing is happening with fixed-wing battery-electric aircraft. They were supposed to be impossible, but over one hundred are up there with around 1000 on order.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Ampaire Demonstrates Hybrid Bridge To Electrified Regional Flights

ORKNEY, Scotland/WASHINGTON—Ampaire is relocating its hybrid-electric propulsion test aircraft to Exeter, England, after completing flight tests in Orkney, Scotland. The flight demonstrations are being conducted under projects funded by the UK government’s Future Flight Challenge. The U.S. startup’s... Ampaire Demonstrates Hybrid Bridge To Electrified Regional Flights is part of Aviation...
Carstechxplore.com

A fleet-footed focus to improve electric vehicle uptake in Australia

Australia's transport sector accounts for almost 20% of the country's CO₂ emissions, making it a key battleground in efforts to reduce the impact of climate change. The sector comprises road, air and marine transport, and while some efforts are being made to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) among businesses and the wider community, Australia remains woefully behind compared with many other countries.
Energy Industrytheiet.org

UK plans ‘twin track’ subsidies for blue and green hydrogen

The UK government has published its first hydrogen strategy, supported by £105m in direct funding. It has also published a consultation into paying subsidies to hydrogen producers to bridge the gap between fossil fuels and hydrogen. Hydrogen is a versatile, storable, potentially zero-carbon fuel source. It produces just heat and...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Could Africa Be The Perfect Market For Electric Aircraft?

One of the hottest topics in the aviation industry in the last few months has been electric aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers and airlines have been placing their bets on a variety of different technologies and opportunities. This includes electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs) and electric aircraft that look like turboprops. However, there have traditionally been more questions than answers with these technologies, and the technology is still in its infancy. Yet, there could be one market where electric aircraft could be the perfect test ground: Africa.
Aerospace & DefenseStamford Advocate

Vertical Flight Society Electric VTOL Aircraft Directory Reaches 500 Concepts

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. The Vertical Flight Society (VFS), the world’s leading non-profit organization working to advance vertical flight, announces today that the development of all-electric and hybrid-electric-powered vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft has continued to gain momentum. The transformative potential of eVTOL aircraft for urban air...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Cummins, General Electric, Rolls-Royce, Caterpillar

Latest released the research study on Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Marine Hybrid Propulsion. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Cummins Inc. (United States),AB Volvo Penta (Sweden),General Electric (United States),Rolls-Royce Plc (United Kingdom),Nigata Power Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan),Fairbanks Morse Engine (United States),Caterpillar Inc. (United States),BAE Systems plc (United Kingdom),Wartsila Corporation (Finland),MAN Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany)
BusinessThe Guardian

‘Green steel’: Swedish company ships first batch made without using coal

The world’s first customer delivery of “green steel” produced without using coal is taking place in Sweden, according to its manufacturer. The Swedish venture Hybrit said it was delivering the steel to truck-maker Volvo AB as a trial run before full commercial production in 2026. Volvo has said it will start production in 2021 of prototype vehicles and components from the green steel.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Hybridization And Electric Vehicle Segments To Boost Global Powertrain Industry, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Internal combustion engines face more competition from electrified powertrains following stricter emission norms. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the global powertrain industry finds that electric vehicles are gaining in popularity against the dominant internal combustion engines (ICE) segment. As governments push for a carbon-neutral economy, lowering emissions will be key, with powertrain electrification playing a vital role. Light vehicle (LV) sales worldwide are estimated to reach 80.2 million units in 2021 from 74.6 million units in 2020, growing at 7.5%. Mild hybridization will continue to be the fastest-growing trend in the short to medium term, ahead of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).
CarsThe Day

All-electric Jeep coming in 2023; Dodge plug-in hybrid set for next year

Jeep will launch its first all-electric vehicle in the first half of 2023, and Dodge will have a plug-in hybrid offering next year, Stellantis NV has announced. After investors shrugged last month over the transatlantic automaker's strategy to invest about $35.5 billion in electrified vehicles by 2025 that lacked specifics, Stellantis shared as it reported earnings for the first half of the year more details on its plan to launch 21 low-emission vehicles in the next two years.
BusinessCNBC

'World's first fossil-free steel' produced in Sweden and delivered to Volvo

Sweden's SSAB says it has "produced the world's first fossil-free steel" and has started delivering it . The news represents the latest development for the Hybrit project, which is owned by SSAB, Vattenfall and LKAB. Sweden's SSAB says it has "produced the world's first fossil-free steel" and has started delivering...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

PV covered 10% of EU electricity demand in June and July

In June and July of this year, photovoltaics in the European Union delivered a total of 39 TWh of electricity, according to the British climate protection thinktank Ember – which operated under the name Sandbag until 2020. This production corresponds to about 10% of the region's total electricity demand. Germany and the Netherlands were able to reach 17% and Spain 16%.
TrafficCleanTechnica

Norway Wants Public Sector To Purchase Only Electric Vehicles Beginning In 2022

Norway leads the world in the transition to electric cars, thanks in large measure to significant incentives that include not only monetary considerations, but also social benefits such as free parking and lower tolls, access to high speed lanes on the highway, and support for the expansion of the country’s EV charging infrastructure.
WorldTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.
IndustryTravelPulse

Some Airlines Starting to Ban Fabric Face Masks

Now that the face mask mandate has been extended through January of 2022 by the federal government, a new wrinkle. It’s no longer a question of wearing a face mask on some airlines, but the right face mask. Turns out, some airlines are banning fabric face masks. Finnair became the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy