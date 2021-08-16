Surf Air Mobility’s Hybrid Electric Division Demonstrates First Hybrid Electric Aircraft in Scotland
KIRKWALL, Scotland — Ampaire, a leader in electric aviation and division of Surf Air Mobility, celebrates the first hybrid electric flights in Scotland yesterday, crossing the Pentland Firth from Kirkwall Airport (KOI) on the Orkney Isles to regional airport Wick John O’Groats Airport (WIC) in the north of mainland Scotland. This milestone marks the first set of demonstration flights in the UK.americajr.com
Comments / 1