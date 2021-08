No date has been mentioned more within Illinois circles this summer than August 28. On that Saturday, fans will file into Memorial Stadium for the first time in two years as the Illini host Big Ten opponent Nebraska to begin the Bret Bielema era. The Illini have been focused on Nebraska for months, though they won’t zero in on the Cornhuskers in earnest until late next week. “For openers, usually ten days out is when we transition and kind of break camp,” Bielema said. “But we’ve obviously sprinkled in certain things that they do on offense and defense — their offense is a lot different from what our offense does.”