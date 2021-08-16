Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Meet the Pitt grad who changed how you draft in your fantasy football league

By Ron Cook
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re on the clock in the first round of your fantasy football draft, the league you started with your buddies in high school or college. You’re thinking about which running back or wide receiver you prefer. You may be eyeing a tight end. The fantasy football magazine you picked up...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Regis Philbin
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Football League#American Football#Steelers#Heinz Field#Rotoworld#Pro Football Focus#Adp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Telling Admission On Dak Prescott Injury

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX analyst Troy Aikman had a telling admission on Dak Prescott’s injury status. Prescott is recovered from his devastating 2020 leg injury, though he’s currently dealing with another injury in his shoulder. The Cowboys have shut Prescott down from throwing for a bit, though he...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
blackchronicle.com

Saquon Barkley activated off Giants PUP list: Fantasy Football ADP changes, mock draft tracker, camp updates

Saquon Barkley was a consensus top-three draft pick in 2020 Fantasy Football drafts, and also the biggest source of heartbreak when the New York Giants running back tore his ACL in Week 2. The fact that Barkley will start training camp on the PUP list adds to a murkier outlook for 2021. With Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney added to the mix, things should get easier for Barkley should he bounce back health wise, but at least for now, his health remains a question mark. This makes Barkley one of the bigger boom or bust picks for 2021.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Draft Prep 2021: Wide receivers are cheaper than ever, but should you be buying the dip?

Chances are, your Fantasy Football team is going to have more wide receivers in the lineup than any other position most weeks. Obviously, that's especially true in three-WR leagues, but it should probably be true more often than not in two-WR leagues, as well; the No. 24 RB in points per game last season averaged 13.5 PPR points per game, a mark that 33 wide receivers either matched or surpassed.
NFLchatsports.com

Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers: Draft Value Targets Who Will Outperform ADP Expectations

The run on first-round running backs puts fantasy players with late first-round picks in a bind. If you take Davante Adams, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, or Stefon Diggs — all great players — late in the first round, the next time your pick comes around, you could be picking from the scraps to fill out your running back spots or worse, find yourself in the RB dead zone.
NFLNew York Post

Fantasy football: The strategy behind drafting kickers, if you must

Remember in high school when you had to take some courses that taught lessons you would never actually need in real life? How many of you still use Euclidian geometry theorems in daily life? Some might call such lessons useless, just like drafting fantasy kickers. Many leagues have dropped the...
NFLSporting News

Tyreek Hill vs. Davante Adams: Which top-tier WR should you draft first in fantasy football?

In standard fantasy football leagues last year, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill separated themselves in the WR rankings, scoring 243.4 and 241.9 total fantasy points, respectively -- over 40 more than third-place Stefon Diggs. They also finished first and second in PPR leagues, with Adams (358.4) having a noticeable edge on Hill (328.9), who barely finished ahead of Diggs (328.6). Heading into 2021, Adams and Hill should once again be the top of the top-tier wide receiver options, with arguably the two best quarterbacks in the NFL throwing them the ball. According to FantasyPros ADP, Hill and Adams are the lone receivers coming off the board in the first round of most standard and PPR drafts. Is it smart to take one in the first round, though, and if you do, which is the best option?
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football draft prep Q&A: Wide receivers whose ADP makes least sense, plus who we're drafting most

Hello everyone -- Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) here and we're inching closer to the start of the 2021 NFL regular season and even closer to your Fantasy Football draft days. The Hall of Fame game has passed and very soon we'll be diving too deep into analyzing preseason football. We're in the stretch run of Fantasy Football 2021 draft preparation. We want to get you caught up with everything here and so we'll be dedicating each of the following weeks to one position group with an offshoot of content specific to that position. This week will be the wide receivers.
NFLfangirlish.com

Picking the Best Players for your Fantasy Football Team

It’s the middle of August which means it’s almost football season. We’re so excited for the NFL to be back on our screens. This time of the year also means it’s about the time when people start planning their fantasy football teams. And we may have some advice on how to help with that.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Today: WR draft guide; Ask FFT mailbag about rankings, how to draft from No. 1

So, Rhamondre Stevenson is the new must-have sleeper RB, right? The rookie rushed for 127 yards on 10 carries in his Patriots preseason debut with two touchdowns, including a 91-rush that showed that the big fella has more speed than his 4.64 40-yard time might make you think. He was physical and shifty at the same time, and certainly looked like the best player Thursday night for the Patriots against the WFT second- and third-stringers.
NFLSporting News

NFL Schedule 2021: How knowing every team's bye week can help with fantasy football draft strategy

Fantasy football owners have far more strenuous schedules than NFL players. It's not even close when you think about it. They have a bye week; we don't. Even worse, we have to work around their bye weeks, and no matter who’s available, we still have to lace ‘em up and prepare for our matchup. Case closed. That's why we're trying to help overworked fantasy owners prepare for the 2021 NFL season by providing a handy list of every team's bye and breaking down some of the most popular draft strategies for dealing with this inevitable in-season nuisance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy