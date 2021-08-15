Cancel
Illinois State

Syverson pens petition in protest of Illinois school mask mandate, Pritzker's 'unilateral approach' to pandemic

By Glenn Minnis
dekalbtimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) is urging parents across the state to join him in taking a stand against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his mask mandate for Illinois schools. “With his announced changes to the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, including a new mask mandate for students, teachers and staff in all K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status, Gov. Pritzker continues his unilateral approach to pandemic decision making, which actively undermines Illinois’ ability to have broadly accepted mitigation strategies,” Syverson said in a post to Facebook. “Sign my petition if you believe that locally elected school boards with parental input should be allowed to decide what safety precautions and protocols are in place for their students and staff.”

dekalbtimes.com

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.

Comments / 3

