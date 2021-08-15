Syverson pens petition in protest of Illinois school mask mandate, Pritzker's 'unilateral approach' to pandemic

State Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) is urging parents across the state to join him in taking a stand against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his mask mandate for Illinois schools. “With his announced changes to the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, including a new mask mandate for students, teachers and staff in all K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status, Gov. Pritzker continues his unilateral approach to pandemic decision making, which actively undermines Illinois’ ability to have broadly accepted mitigation strategies,” Syverson said in a post to Facebook. “Sign my petition if you believe that locally elected school boards with parental input should be allowed to decide what safety precautions and protocols are in place for their students and staff.”