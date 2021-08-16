Russian c.bank gives banks all 100 bln roubles on offer at one-month repo auction

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday it had provided banks with all 100 billion roubles ($1.36 billion) on offer at a one-month repo auction, facing demand of 280 billion roubles.

Repo, or repurchase agreement, auctions are designed to increase banks’ capacity to manage their liquidity, which became more expensive after the central bank raised its key interest rate to 6.5% last month.

The central bank provided banks with 20 million roubles at a one-year repo auction earlier on Monday. ($1 = 73.3900 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jon Boyle)