Ella Martin

Ella Ruth Martin, 85, of Wintersville, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. Ella was born on July 17, 1936. She is the daughter of Wilburt and Fern (Strickler) Boynes. Ella was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a homemaker, who placed her family first. She loved supporting her grandchildren in their numerous activities and never missed an event. She was an active member of Colonial Baptist Church and volunteered at many different organizations throughout the years.