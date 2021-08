Days after it was announced that TikTok star Anthony Barajas had passed away following a shooting, another popular figure from the platform has also died. Barajas, 19, was at a movie theater with a friend when someone shot them both as they watched The Forever Purge. The pair weren't found until an employee checked on the theater once the screening was over, and while Barajas's friend died at the scene, there was hope that the TikTok influencer would survive his injuries as he was placed on life support.