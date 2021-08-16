Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 14:49:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-17 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Rainy and cooler through Tuesday in the Interior Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inches on top of 1 to 2 inches which has already fallen will produce rising rivers, streams, and creeks across the Interior with potential for mud slides in steep terrain and wildfire burn areas. A mix of rain and snow is expected above 4000 feet in the Alaska Range. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will continue in the White Mountains, southwest across the Central Interior, and along the north slopes of the Central and Western Alaska Range, including Denali Park. The Chena, Chatanika, and Salcha Rivers are expected to quickly rise to near bankfull by Wednesday. Outdoor enthusiasts should pay close attention to their surroundings as rivers and streams can rise rapidly as well as increase in flow speed, causing local bank erosion. With the rainy conditions and cooler temperatures, hypothermia can occur quickly. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks, and for the latest river information go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Rain And Snow#Heavy Rain#Central Interior#Eastern Alaska Range
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Environmentweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE Winds are beginning to decrease and will become light overnight.
Holmes County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Holmes, North Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 09:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Walton; Holmes; North Walton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coffee, western Geneva, northwestern Walton and northwestern Holmes Counties through 615 PM CDT At 513 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dozier to 6 miles north of Lockhart to 8 miles south of Laurel Hill to 12 miles south of Baker. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elba, De Funiak Springs, Samson, New Brockton, Eglin Air Force Base, Lee, Liberty, Paxton, Kinston, Oakwood Hills, Cluster Springs, Mixons Crossroads, Curtis, Carl Folsom A/p, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Camp Humming Hills, Glendale, Arcus, New Harmony and Piney Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Bamberg County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Southeastern Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Southeastern Orangeburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Barnwell, Bamberg and southwestern Orangeburg Counties through 300 PM EDT At 236 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Denmark, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Patrick County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Patrick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Patrick County through 500 PM EDT At 427 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ararat, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Patrick County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 06:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Locally dense fog will occur early this morning, with visibilities reduced to around a quarter mile at times. Motorists early this morning should be alert for visibilities which could change rapidly over short distances. Slow down, leave plenty of room between other vehicles and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Sublette County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Green River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 11:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sublette and northwestern Sweetwater Counties through 915 PM MDT At 851 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Big Sandy Recreational Area, or 11 miles northwest of Farson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Big Sandy Recreational Area around 905 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Bristol County, RIweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 07:00:00 EDT Target Area: Bristol STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bristol * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Cimarron County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Texas, southeastern Cimarron, southwestern Hansford, Sherman and northeastern Dallam Counties through 545 PM CDT At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Stratford, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stratford, Griggs and Texhoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Lea County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lea and northwestern Gaines Counties through 530 PM CDT/430 PM MDT/ At 437 PM CDT/337 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Humble City, or near Hobbs, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Humble City, Industrial Airpark, Knowles, Higginbotham and Lea County Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hansford, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Texas, southeastern Cimarron, southwestern Hansford, Sherman and northeastern Dallam Counties through 545 PM CDT At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Stratford, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stratford, Griggs and Texhoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Oldham County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Oldham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Oldham County through 915 PM CDT At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Adrian, or 15 miles west of Vega, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Adrian. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Uinta County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Uinta by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Uinta A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN UINTA COUNTY At 756 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northwest of Lyman, or 23 miles northeast of Evanston, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Automated observations reported wind gusts in excess of 78 mph earlier. Wind gusts in excess of 55 mph are still being reported along I-80 in Uinta County, Wyoming. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lyman, Mountain View, Ragen, Church Buttes, Fort Bridger, Carter and Leroy. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 20 and 56. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Sublette County, WYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sublette, Sweetwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sublette; Sweetwater The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sublette County in west central Wyoming North central Sweetwater County in south central Wyoming * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 911 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Farson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Big Sandy Recreational Area around 925 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Webster County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Webster County through 1030 PM CDT At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Slate Springs, or 23 miles southwest of Houston, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Embry around 1005 PM CDT. Bellefontaine around 1015 PM CDT. Clarkson around 1030 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Walthall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lewis And Clark County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall may lead to localized street and low land flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark County through 845 PM MDT At 813 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Wolf Creek, or 19 miles northwest of Helena, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wolf Creek and Canyon Creek. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 205 and 228. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Owyhee County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southwest Highlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Elmore and east central Owyhee Counties through 915 PM MDT At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hot Spring, or 22 miles southwest of Glenns Ferry, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bruneau Sand Dunes around 840 PM MDT. Pot Hole Butte around 850 PM MDT. Hammett around 900 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall may lead to localized low land flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Fergus, southwestern Blaine and east central Chouteau Counties through 930 PM MDT At 857 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles northwest of Winifred, or 32 miles southeast of Big Sandy, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, brief heavy rain, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Judith Landing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Summit County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Summit THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DUCHESNE AND EAST CENTRAL SUMMIT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Upper Treasure Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ada and southwestern Elmore Counties through 915 PM MDT At 834 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cinder Cone Butte, or 15 miles west of Mountain Home, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near C J Strike Reservoir around 840 PM MDT. Mountain Home Air Force Base around 850 PM MDT. Mountain Home around 910 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Highlands, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Elmore and east central Owyhee Counties through 915 PM MDT At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hot Spring, or 22 miles southwest of Glenns Ferry, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bruneau Sand Dunes around 840 PM MDT. Pot Hole Butte around 850 PM MDT. Hammett around 900 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy