Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 14:49:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-17 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Rainy and cooler through Tuesday in the Interior Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inches on top of 1 to 2 inches which has already fallen will produce rising rivers, streams, and creeks across the Interior with potential for mud slides in steep terrain and wildfire burn areas. A mix of rain and snow is expected above 4000 feet in the Alaska Range. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will continue in the White Mountains, southwest across the Central Interior, and along the north slopes of the Central and Western Alaska Range, including Denali Park. The Chena, Chatanika, and Salcha Rivers are expected to quickly rise to near bankfull by Wednesday. Outdoor enthusiasts should pay close attention to their surroundings as rivers and streams can rise rapidly as well as increase in flow speed, causing local bank erosion. With the rainy conditions and cooler temperatures, hypothermia can occur quickly. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks, and for the latest river information go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.alerts.weather.gov
