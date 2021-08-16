MCAN Mortgage Corporation releases Q2 results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 1,077,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24.