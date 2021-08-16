Adger-Thomas, Briheem - ( 1 count ) DUI (M); (1 count) Careless Driving (S); (1 count) duties at stop sign

On Wednesday August 4th, 2021 at approximately 2306 hours WCPD conducted a traffic stop on a silver sedan operated by Briheem Adger-Thomas, a 29 year old black male from Downingtown, PA. Adger-Thomas failed to stop at the flashing red signal at the intersection of High and Gay Street and also made a left hand turn in front of another vehicle almost causing an accident. Through an investigation Adger-Thomas was determined to be under the influence of alcoholic beverage to the point he was unable to safely operate a vehicle. Adger- Thomas was taken in to custody and charged with DUI, Careless Driving, and duties at a stop sign. A preliminary hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-01.