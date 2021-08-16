Cancel
Lizzo’s braids in ‘Rumours’ video are 43 feet long: ‘Literally the longest in the world’

By Saman Javed
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Just under two years after Lizzo broke the record for the longest-running number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 with her breakout hit “Truth Hurts”, the singer is at it again.

This time in the way of a Guinness World Record for the world’s longest braids .

In a sneak peek behind the scenes of the music video for her new single “Rumors”, which features Cardi-B, she debuted a trail of braids that supposedly measures 43 and a half feet long.

A short clip posted to her Instagram on Saturday, 14 August, saw the “Good as Hell” singer making her way onto the set wearing a sheer nude and cream outfit, paired with a gold crown.

The statement element of the look, her record-breaking hair, was carried out of the trailer by four assistants.

“Big shout out to the 43 and a half foot braids I had in ‘Rumors’ – literally the longest braids in the world ask @guinnessworldrecords !!!!” she wrote in the caption.

The braids were created by celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain and took 80 hours to make and install.

Also posting the clip to her Instagram, Swain said the hairstyle had used 400 packs of Kanekalon – a type of synthetic hair – and 17 of Los Angeles’ “finest braiders”.

“I’m so thankful to be able to create for an Artist who believes in my artistry, my ability to deliver and my vision @lizzobeeating. I’m thankful for my team who came thru and slayed the 43 1/2 FEET” she wrote.

In another video taken by Cardi B, Lizzo was seen sitting on a chair with the braids draped around a bar on the wall behind her. “This sh*t is heavy. How the f*ck are you going to drag this around?” she’s heard asking her co-star.

On Sunday, Cardi-B came to Lizzo’s defence after the singer broke down in tears on Instagram Live over “fatphobic, racist and hurtful” comments she received following the release of the music video on 12 August.

“People say sh*t about me that doesn’t even make sense,” Lizzo said in the clip. “It’s fatphobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful - if you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool, but a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look.”

Retweeting a clip of Lizzo on Twitter, Cardi-B said celebrities were body-shamed regardless of whether they are “skinny”, “big” or “plastic”.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim you’re problematic and sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this.

“Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they [are] going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table,” she said.

The Independent has contacted Guinness World Records.

