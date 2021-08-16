USDA invests $4.4 million in East Texas for high-speed broadband
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be investing $167 million in 12 states, and one of $4.4 million will be used in East Texas. One of 12 Texas projects, Tatum Telephone Company will be using the $4.4 million grant to deploy a fiber to the premises network, Daniel Torres, Texas state director of USDA Rural Development, said. The goal of the project is to deploy broadband infrastructure in rural areas that do not have sufficient, high-speed internet.www.news-journal.com
