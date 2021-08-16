USDA invests $4.4 million in East Texas for high-speed broadband

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Aug. 16 released a reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan, which since 1975 has been used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Based on this reevaluation, the USDA said it would raise average SNAP benefits — excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief — for fiscal year 2022 by about 21% compared with fiscal year 2019, the last full year before the onset of the pandemic. It would be the largest-ever increase in base SNAP benefit levels. The adjustment will take effect Oct. 1.