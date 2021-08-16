Krall, Nicki Jo - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)
On 7/27/2021 at approximately 0036 hours, Palmyra Police assisted South Londonderry Police on a call for an intoxicated subject. The person involved was determined to be Nicki Krall. Krall had an outstanding arrest warrant from this department for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia for an incident that occurred on 7/9/2021 in the 300 block of North Railroad Street. Krall was then placed under arrest and transported to Lebanon County Booking for processing.lebanon.crimewatchpa.com
