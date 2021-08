Rotary runs Lobster Festival ... community news north county. ‘Stellaluna’ staged this week at Flower Fields. New Village Arts presents “Stellaluna,” based on the book by Carlsbad author Janell Cannon, from Thursday to Aug. 22 outdoors at The Flower Fields. The production, adapted by Aleta Barthell and directed by Samantha Ginn, features teens and young adults with neurodiversity. The one-hour show is at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 2 p.m. Aug. 22. Tickets are $10; $5 for students. Tickets must be purchased online at least six hours before showtime; no in-person sales. Seating will be assigned based on the order of the reservation and ticket level, and will follow household social-distancing policies. Masks must be worn at all times and ticket holders are asked to stay home if they are feeling sick in any way. Visit newvillagearts.org.