Nico Ali Walsh looking at Bob Arum with his grandfather Muhammad Ali (Photo courtesy of Ali Walsh family) The green flashing lights of the Las Vegas MGM Grand reflected in Nico Ali Walsh’s wide eyes as he held his mother’s hand tightly walking toward the entrance of the hotel casino. Nico was there with his family to celebrate his grandfather’s 70th birthday in 2012, when he looked up to notice a larger-than-life image of the world’s most recognizable face dangling on the side of the MGM Grand.