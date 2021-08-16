Cancel
PPA2-associated sudden cardiac death: extending the clinical and allelic spectrum in 20 new families

By Anne Guimier
Cover picture for the articleBiallelic hypomorphic variants in PPA2, encoding the mitochondrial inorganic pyrophosphatase 2 protein, have been recently identified in individuals presenting with sudden cardiac death, occasionally triggered by alcohol intake or a viral infection. Here we report 20 new families harboring PPA2 variants. Methods. Synthesis of clinical and molecular data concerning 34...

Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
ScienceNature.com

Microtubule associated protein 4 (MAP4) phosphorylation reduces cardiac microvascular density through NLRP3-related pyroptosis

Phosphorylation of MAP4 (p-MAP4) causes cardiac remodeling, with the cardiac microvascular endothelium being considered a vital mediator of this process. In the current study, we investigated the mechanism underlying p-MAP4 influences on cardiac microvascular density. We firstly confirmed elevated MAP4 phosphorylation in the myocardium of MAP4 knock-in (KI) mice. When compared with the corresponding control group, we detected the decreased expression of CD31, CD34, VEGFA, VEGFR2, ANG2, and TIE2 in the myocardium of MAP4 KI mice, accompanied by a reduced plasma concentration of VEGF. Moreover, we observed apoptosis and mitochondrial disruption in the cardiac microvascular endothelium of MAP4 KI animals. Consistently, we noted a decreased cardiac microvascular density, measured by CD31 and lectin staining, in MAP4 KI mice. To explore the underlying mechanism, we targeted the NLRP3-related pyroptosis and found increased expression of the corresponding proteins, including NLRP3, ASC, mature IL-1β, IL-18, and GSDMD-N in the myocardium of MAP4 KI mice. Furthermore, we utilized a MAP4 (Glu) adenovirus to mimic cellular p-MAP4. After incubating HUVECs with MAP4 (Glu) adenovirus, the angiogenic ability was inhibited, and NLRP3-related pyroptosis were significantly activated. Moreover, both cytotoxicity and PI signal were upregulated by the MAP4 (Glu) adenovirus. Finally, NLRP3 inflammasome blockage alleviated the inhibited angiogenic ability induced by MAP4 (Glu) adenovirus. These results demonstrated that p-MAP4 reduced cardiac microvascular density by activating NLRP3-related pyroptosis in both young and aged mice. We thus managed to provide clues explaining MAP4 phosphorylation-induced cardiac remodeling and enriched current knowledge regarding the role of MAP4.
EducationNature.com

A genetic sum score of effect alleles associated with serum lipid concentrations interacts with educational attainment

High-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and total cholesterol (TC) levels are influenced by both genes and the environment. The aim was to investigate whether education and income as indicators of socioeconomic position (SEP) interact with lipid-increasing genetic effect allele scores (GES) in a population-based cohort. Using baseline data of 4516 study participants, age- and sex-adjusted linear regression models were fitted to investigate associations between GES and lipids stratified by SEP as well as including GES×SEP interaction terms. In the highest education group compared to the lowest stronger effects per GES standard deviation were observed for HDL-C (2.96 mg/dl [95%-CI: 2.19, 3.83] vs. 2.45 mg/dl [95%-CI: 1.12, 3.72]), LDL-C (6.57 mg/dl [95%-CI: 4.73, 8.37] vs. 2.66 mg/dl [95%-CI: −0.50, 5.76]) and TC (8.06 mg/dl [95%-CI: 6.14, 9.98] vs. 4.37 mg/dl [95%-CI: 0.94, 7.80]). Using the highest education group as reference, interaction terms showed indication of GES by low education interaction for LDL-C (ßGES×Education: −3.87; 95%-CI: −7.47, −0.32), which was slightly attenuated after controlling for GESLDL-C×Diabetes interaction (ßGES×Education: −3.42; 95%-CI: −6.98, 0.18). The present study showed stronger genetic effects on LDL-C in higher SEP groups and gave indication for a GESLDL-C×Education interaction, demonstrating the relevance of SEP for the expression of genetic health risks.
ScienceNature.com

Inverse association between use of broad spectrum penicllin with beta-lactamase inhibitors and prevalence of type 1 diabetes mellitus in Europe

Increasing incidence of type 1 diabetes is supposed to be induced by environmental factors. Microbiome modulated by antibiotics seems to serve as one of the environmental factors which could influence the development of T1DM. Mitochondria, as autochthonous environmental bacteria living in our cells, and other bacteria share many common enzymes including beta-lactamases and it is supported by evidence that some beta-lactamase inhibitors are able to interact with counterpart enzymes. Thus, antibiotics may utilize two different pathways influencing the development of T1DM; one through modulation of microbiome and a second one via the interaction of mitochondrial enzymes. Data of consumption of penicillin (both narrow and broad spectrum) and beta-lactamase inhibitors in 30 European countries were collected from the database of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. These data were correlated with the prevalence reported by the International Diabetes Federation (2019) referring to type 1 diabetes in Europe. No correlation was found between total penicillin consumption or use of broad spectrum penicillin and the prevalence of type 1 diabetes. Nevertheless, broad spectrum penicillin, in combination with beta-lactamase inhibitor, was in inverse correlation with the prevalence of type 1 diabetes (r = − 0.573, p = 0.001). On the other hand, narrow spectrum penicillin was in positive correlation with type 1 diabetes (r = 0.523, p = 0.003). Prevalence of type 1 diabetes showed an inverse correlation with the use of beta-lactamase inhibitors and a positive one with that of narrow spectrum penicillin. Such a detailed analysis has not so far been provided referring to the penicillin group. In the background of this association either microbiomal or direct mitochondrial effects can be supposed.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of pulvomycin as an inhibitor of the futalosine pathway

Menaquinone is an essential cofactor in the electron-transfer pathway for bacteria. Menaquinone is biosynthesized from chorismate using either the well-known canonical pathway established by pioneering studies in model microorganisms or the futalosine pathway, which we discovered in Streptomyces. Because Helicobacter pylori, which causes stomach cancer, uses the futalosine pathway and most beneficial intestinal bacteria including lactobacilli use the canonical pathway, the futalosine pathway will be a great target to develop antibiotics specific for H. pylori. Here, we searched for such compounds from metabolites produced by actinomycetes and identified pulvomycin from culture broth of Streptomyces sp. K18-0194 as a specific inhibitor of the futalosine pathway.
ScienceScience Now

A high-affinity human TCR-like antibody detects celiac disease gluten peptide–MHC complexes and inhibits T cell activation

Copyright © 2021 The Authors, some rights reserved; exclusive licensee American Association for the Advancement of Science. No claim to original U.S. Government Works https://www.sciencemag.org/about/science-licenses-journal-article-reuseThis is an article distributed under the terms of the Science Journals Default License. 1Centre for Immune Regulation and Department of Immunology, University of Oslo and...
CancerNature.com

Obinutuzumab-atezolizumab-lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma: final analysis of a Phase Ib/II trial

We evaluated the triplet regimen obinutuzumab-atezolizumab-lenalidomide (G-atezo-len) for patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) in an open-label, multicenter phase Ib/II study (BO29562; NCT02631577). An initial 3 + 3 dose‐escalation phase to define the recommended phase II dose of lenalidomide was followed by an expansion phase with G-atezo-len induction and maintenance. At final analysis, 38 patients (lenalidomide 15 mg, n = 4; 20 mg, n = 34) had completed the trial. Complete response rate for the efficacy population (lenalidomide 20 mg, n = 32) at end-of-induction was 71.9% (66.7% in double‐refractory patients [refractory to rituximab and alkylator] [n = 12]; 50.0% in patients with progressive disease within 24 months of first-line therapy [n = 12]). The 36-month progression-free survival rate was 68.4%. All treated patients had ≥1 adverse event (AE; grade 3–5 AE, 32 patients [84%]; serious AE, 18 patients [47%]; AEs leading to discontinuation of any study drug, 11 patients [29%]). There were 2 fatal AEs (1 merkel carcinoma, 1 sarcomatoid carcinoma; both unrelated to any study drug). The G‐atezo-len regimen is effective and tolerable in patients with R/R FL. AEs were consistent with the known safety profile of the individual drugs.
ScienceNature.com

Comparison of mouse models reveals a molecular distinction between psychotic illness in PWS and schizophrenia

Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by mutations affecting paternal chromosome 15q11-q13, and characterized by hypotonia, hyperphagia, impaired cognition, and behavioural problems. Psychotic illness is a challenging problem for individuals with PWS and has different rates of prevalence in distinct PWS genotypes. Previously, we demonstrated behavioural and cognitive endophenotypes of relevance to psychiatric illness in a mouse model for one of the associated PWS genotypes, namely PWS-IC, in which deletion of the imprinting centre leads to loss of paternally imprinted gene expression and over-expression of Ube3a. Here we examine the broader gene expression changes that are specific to the psychiatric endophenotypes seen in this model. To do this we compared the brain transcriptomic profile of the PWS-IC mouse to the PWS-cr model that carries a deletion of the PWS minimal critical interval spanning the snoRNA Snord116 and Ipw. Firstly, we examined the same behavioural and cognitive endophenotypes of relevance to psychiatric illness in the PWS-cr mice. Unlike the PWS-IC mice, PWS-cr exhibit no differences in locomotor activity, sensory-motor gating, and attention. RNA-seq analysis of neonatal whole brain tissue revealed a greater number of transcriptional changes between PWS-IC and wild-type littermates than between PWS-cr and wild-type littermates. Moreover, the differentially expressed genes in the PWS-IC brain were enriched for GWAS variants of episodes of psychotic illness but, interestingly, not schizophrenia. These data illustrate the molecular pathways that may underpin psychotic illness in PWS and have implications for potential therapeutic interventions.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association between chronic idiopathic cough and sensitive skin syndromes is a new argument in favor of common neuropathic pathways: results from a survey on 4050 subjects

Sensitive skin syndrome has a neuropathic origin, which is why it is frequently associated with irritable bowel syndrome. We have looked for a possible association with chronic cough, which is commonly maintained by neurogenic mechanisms, whatever the initial cause(s). A survey was carried out on a representative sample of the population over 15 years of age using the quota method. The questionnaire included sociodemographic data and questions about sensitive skin, the presence of chronic cough, smoking and possible causes of chronic cough. Chronic cough was assessed by the Leicester Cough Questionnaire, and 4050 subjects responded (mean age: 45 years). Overall, 12.2% of subjects with a chronic cough were compared to the 87.8% without any cough. Among them, 72.5% had sensitive skin (vs. 47.8%, p < 0.001); additionally, 17.4% of the subjects with sensitive skin had a chronic cough (vs. 6.9% if no sensitive skin). These proportions were higher if very sensitive skin was reported. The risk of having chronic cough was twice as high if sensitive skin was reported [OR = 1.9 (1.5–2.4), p < 0.001]. The risk of having sensitive skin was also twice as high for chronic cough. Thus, chronic cough and sensitive skin are frequently associated. This association represents a new argument in favor of a neuropathic nature of sensitive skin. Sensitive skin and chronic cough are both modes of overreaction to environmental factors, which tend to be autonomized by neurogenic mechanisms. Dermatologists should ask their patients if they have a chronic cough, and pneumologists should ask about the presence of sensitive skin.
HealthNature.com

Gravity-induced loss of aeration and atelectasis development in the preterm lung: a serial sonographic assessment

To assess the impact of gravity and time on the changes in the distribution patterns of loss of aeration and atelectasis development in very preterm infants. Preterm infants less than 32 weeks gestation were included in this prospective, observational study. Infants were assessed via serial lung ultrasound (LUS) score in four lung zones, performed on days 7, 14, 21, and 28 after birth.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The neurological level of spinal cord injury and cardiovascular risk factors: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Systematic review and meta-analysis. To determine the difference in cardiovascular risk factors (blood pressure, lipid profile, and markers of glucose metabolism and inflammation) according to the neurological level of spinal cord injury (SCI). Methods. We searched 5 electronic databases from inception until July 4, 2020. Data were extracted by two...
ScienceNature.com

Traffic-related air pollution, biomarkers of metabolic dysfunction, oxidative stress, and CC16 in children

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2021)Cite this article. Previous research has revealed links between air pollution exposure and metabolic syndrome in adults; however, these associations are less explored in children. Objective. This study aims to investigate the association between traffic-related air pollutants (TRAP) and biomarkers of metabolic dysregulation,...
ScienceNature.com

Ambient air pollution and cardiovascular disease rate an ANN modeling: Yazd-Central of Iran

This study was aimed to investigate the air pollutants impact on heart patient's hospital admission rates in Yazd for the first time. Modeling was done by time series, multivariate linear regression, and artificial neural network (ANN). During 5 years, the mean concentrations of PM10, SO2, O3, NO2, and CO were 98.48 μg m−3, 8.57 ppm, 19.66 ppm, 18.14 ppm, and 4.07 ppm, respectively. The total number of cardiovascular disease (CD) patients was 12,491, of which 57% and 43% were related to men and women, respectively. The maximum correlation of air pollutants was observed between CO and PM10 (R = 0.62). The presence of SO2 and NO2 can be dependent on meteorological parameters (R = 0.48). Despite there was a positive correlation between age and CD (p = 0.001), the highest correlation was detected between SO2 and CD (R = 0.4). The annual variation trend of SO2, NO2, and CO concentrations was more similar to the variations trend in meteorological parameters. Moreover, the temperature had also been an effective factor in the O3 variation rate at lag = 0. On the other hand, SO2 has been the most effective contaminant in CD patient admissions in hospitals (R = 0.45). In the monthly database classification, SO2 and NO2 were the most prominent factors in the CD (R = 0.5). The multivariate linear regression model also showed that CO and SO2 were significant contaminants in the number of hospital admissions (R = 0.46, p = 0.001) that both pollutants were a function of air temperature (p = 0.002). In the ANN nonlinear model, the 14, 12, 10, and 13 neurons in the hidden layer were formed the best structure for PM, NO2, O3, and SO2, respectively. Thus, the Rall rate for these structures was 0.78–0.83. In these structures, according to the autocorrelation of error in lag = 0, the series are stationary, which makes it possible to predict using this model. According to the results, the artificial neural network had a good ability to predict the relationship between the effect of air pollutants on the CD in a 5 years' time series.
ScienceNature.com

Self-sealing hyaluronic acid-coated 30-gauge intravitreal injection needles for preventing vitreous and drug reflux through needle passage

Self-sealing hyaluronic acid (HA)-coated self-sealing 30-gauge needles exhibiting instant leakage prevention of intravitreal humor and injected drug were developed in this study. Ninety New Zealand rabbits were used in this study. We assessed dye regurgitation in intravitreal ICG dye injections using HA-coated needles (HA needle group) and conventional needles (control group). Vitreous humor levels of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) were compared between groups one, three, and seven days after intravitreal bevacizumab (0.016 mL) injections. Expression levels of inflammatory cytokines in the aqueous humor and vitreous humor, including prostaglandin E2 (PGE2), interferon-γ, tumor necrosis factor-α, interleukin (IL)-1β, IL-4, IL-6, IL-17, and IL-8, were compared between HA needle, control, and normal (in which intravitreal injection was not performed) groups following 12 intravitreal injections over a period of one week. In the HA needle group, HA remained at the injection site and blocked the hole after intravitreal injection. Dye regurgitation occurred significantly less frequently in the HA needle group (16.7%) than the control group (55.6%) after intravitreal ICG dye injection. Meanwhile, vitreous anti-VEGF levels were markedly higher in the HA needle group than the control group one and three days after intravitreal bevacizumab injections. After 12 intravitreal injections, expression levels of aqueous and vitreous IL-8 significantly increased in the control group compared to the HA needle and normal groups. Conversely, there were no significant differences in the expression of the other seven cytokines among the three groups. Intravitreal injections using HA-coated self-sealing 30-gauge needles can block the outflow of vitreous humor and drugs through the needle passage.
EngineeringNature.com

Making the invisible visible: New perspectives on the intersection of human–environment interactions of clinical teams in intensive care

Understanding human behaviour is essential to the successful adoption of new technologies, and for the promotion of safer care. This requires capturing the detail of clinical workflows to inform the design of new human–technology interactions. We are interested particularly in the possibilities for touchless technologies that can decipher human speech, gesture and motion and allow for interactions that are free of contact. Here, we employ a new approach by installing a single 360° camera into a clinical environment to analyse touch patterns and human–environment interactions across a clinical team to recommend design considerations for new technologies with the potential to reduce avoidable touch.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The promise(s) of mesenchymal stem cell therapy in averting preclinical diabetes: lessons from in vivo and in vitro model systems

Obesity (Ob) poses a significant risk factor for the onset of metabolic syndrome with associated complications, wherein the Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) therapy shows pre-clinical success. Here, we explore the therapeutic applications of human Placental MSCs (P-MSCs) to address Ob-associated Insulin Resistance (IR) and its complications. In the present study, we show that intramuscular injection of P-MSCs homed more towards the visceral site, restored HOMA-IR and glucose homeostasis in the WNIN/GR-Ob (Ob-T2D) rats. P-MSC therapy was effective in re-establishing the dysregulated cytokines. We report that the P-MSCs activates PI3K-Akt signaling and regulates the Glut4-dependant glucose uptake and its utilization in WNIN/GR-Ob (Ob-T2D) rats compared to its control. Our data reinstates P-MSC treatment's potent application to alleviate IR and restores peripheral blood glucose clearance evidenced in stromal vascular fraction (SVF) derived from white adipose tissue (WAT) of the WNIN/GR-Ob rats. Gaining insights, we show the activation of the PI3K-Akt pathway by P-MSCs both in vivo and in vitro (palmitate primed 3T3-L1 cells) to restore the insulin sensitivity dysregulated adipocytes. Our findings suggest a potent application of P-MSCs in pre-clinical/Ob-T2D management.
ScienceNature.com

Plasma neurofilament light as a potential biomarker for cognitive decline in a longitudinal study of middle-aged urban adults

Plasma neurofilament light (NfL) is a marker for neurodegenerative diseases. Few studies have examined the association of NfL with middle-aged changes in cognitive performance, and no studies have examined differential NfL effects by race. Using data from the Healthy Aging in Neighborhoods of Diversity across the Life Span (HANDLS) study (n = 625, Agev1: 30–66 y, 41.6% male, 56.3% African American, 27.8% below poverty), we investigated the associations of initial NfL levels and annualized change with cognitive performance over time in global mental status, verbal and visual memory, fluency, attention, and executive function. We used ordinary least squares and mixed-effects regressions stratified by race, while exploring differential associations by age group, sex, and poverty status. Over a mean follow-up of 4.3 years, we found initial NfL level was associated with a faster decline on normalized mental status scores in Whites only and in those >50 years old. Annualized increase in NfL was associated with a greater decline in verbal fluency in men. In other exploratory analyses, annualized increase in NfL was associated with a slower decline in verbal memory among individuals living above poverty; in the older group (>50 years), first-visit NfL was linked with better performance at baseline in global mental status and verbal memory. In summary, first-visit NfL was primarily associated with the global mental status decline among Whites, while exhibiting inconsistent relationships in some exploratory analyses. Plasma NfL levels can be detected and quantified in non-demented middle-aged adults and changes can be analyzed over time. More longitudinal studies are needed to address the clinical utility of this biomarker for early cognitive defects.
ScienceNature.com

Phages in the infant gut: a framework for virome development during early life

The human gut is home to trillions of microorganisms including prokaryotes, eukaryotes, and viruses which each have integral roles in maintaining the stability and resilience of this ecosystem, as well as the health of their human host. Bacteriophages (phages) make up the majority of the viral fraction in the gut and are constantly predating on their bacterial hosts [1]. During the first few years of life, the infant gut microbiota follows a defined successional pattern where both bacterial and phage communities experience consistent shifts in overall abundance and taxonomic composition [2,3,4,5]. The gradual maturation of gut bacterial communities during early childhood is well described and central to an individual’s healthy development. Perturbations of the gut microbiome early in life, such as antibiotic usage, have been associated with a myriad of health outcomes [6,7,8]. In contrast, phage dynamics in the infant gut are not as well characterized, and thus, their potential roles in gut homeostasis and physical and cognitive development remain unclear [3, 9, 10]. Mostly known as agents of bacterial lysis, phages represent an important reservoir of genetic diversity which can confer selective metabolic, immune, and evolutionary advantages to bacterial hosts [11]. How phages replicate also has distinct consequences on bacterial communities, and by extension the human host [11,12,13,14]. Assessing the role and contribution of phages to the gut microbial ecosystem is thus necessary to gain insight into the factors shaping microbial succession, better understand the impacts of perturbations, and ultimately to intervene. In this perspective, we first summarize current knowledge on the development of the infant gut microbiome, focusing on phage-bacteria interactions, and speculate on understudied aspects. We then propose a theoretical framework governing the development of the gut virome in early childhood, which is dependent on both phage and bacterial densities and diversity. We conclude by suggesting the use of newly developed single-cell and bioinformatic approaches to decipher the complex network of microbial interactions occurring in the infant gut.
ScienceNature.com

Ordinal patterns-based methodologies for distinguishing chaos from noise in discrete time series

One of the most important aspects of time series is their degree of stochasticity vs. chaoticity. Since the discovery of chaotic maps, many algorithms have been proposed to discriminate between these two alternatives and assess their prevalence in real-world time series. Approaches based on the combination of “permutation patterns” with different metrics provide a more complete picture of a time series’ nature, and are especially useful to tackle pathological chaotic maps. Here, we provide a review of such approaches, their theoretical foundations, and their application to discrete time series and real-world problems. We compare their performance using a set of representative noisy chaotic maps, evaluate their applicability through their respective computational cost, and discuss their limitations.

